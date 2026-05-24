May 24, 2026 at 11:35 am

Hotel Clerk Calmly Refuses Guest’s Demand for a Free Night During Her Stay

by Ashley Ashbee

Hotel clerk smiles behind front desk

Pexels/Reddit

My heart goes out to the worker in this story. I turn down any prospect who tries to get free or cheap labor out of me. But this hotel worker can’t do that.

The entitlement is wild. See how this worker professionally handled a cheap Karen.

The Math Ain’t Mathin’

An older woman came into the office asking about availability for a weekend in July, right in the middle of our peak season, as she will have family coming in and doesn’t have room at her place and she lives pretty close by.

I’m baffled about this next part. Why does she feel entitled to something free?

She stated they would be coming in Friday night and checking out Sunday morning. I gave her the rates (which, yes, are a bit elevated being that it’s in the middle of summer, our busiest season, and during the weekend… but still cheaper than many other properties in the area).

She then proceeded to stare intensely at me with wide eyes. Utterly flabbergasted. Lasted maybe 10 seconds.

I was getting uncomfortable, so I eventually asked if she had any questions, and she finally said, “THAT IS RIDICULOUS THAT YOU ARE CHARGING ME FOR TWO NIGHTS.”

I am sooo shocked that she went full-blown-Karen next. (Sarcasm.)

So I confirmed the times with her again. So, they are arriving Friday night…Sleeping… hanging out for Saturday … Then sleeping again… Then leaving Sunday morning.

“THEY’RE ONLY HERE FOR LIKE 24 HOURS. I can’t believe this. I’ll talk to [manager’s name]. He’ll help me out. He knows me.”

Yikes, good luck to the manager for her next appearance. Who does she think she is?!

If I had a nickel for every time someone says “I know the manager” or even “I stayed there ALL the time” when really they stayed maybe 2 times in the span of 5 years.

She will come in again when the manager is in to talk to him. I’ve already given him a heads up.

I’m actually very curious how the conversation will go, because what-in-tarnation?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a firm who was fed up with a client denying they’d asked for changes, so they simply stopped following up with them.

Here is what folks are talking about.

LOL! I would be so tempted to use this response if I worked at a hotel.

Screenshot 2026 05 22 at 4.46.29 AM Hotel Clerk Calmly Refuses Guest’s Demand for a Free Night During Her Stay

But she’s gracing you with her presence! Her poor family.

Screenshot 2026 05 22 at 4.46.50 AM Hotel Clerk Calmly Refuses Guest’s Demand for a Free Night During Her Stay

Business is just about doing favors for strangers… The sarcasm that would fly out of my mouth!

Screenshot 2026 05 22 at 4.47.08 AM Hotel Clerk Calmly Refuses Guest’s Demand for a Free Night During Her Stay

Naive commenter, logic doesn’t work with Karens!

Screenshot 2026 05 22 at 4.47.28 AM Hotel Clerk Calmly Refuses Guest’s Demand for a Free Night During Her Stay

Worker encounters senior Karen who insists she and her party should get a free night at the hotel.

Fortunately, worker remains professional and let’s her manager handle it later.

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Author

Ashley Ashbee

Ashley Ashbee | Contributing Writer, Workplace & Culture

Ashley Ashbee is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in workplace dynamics, employee advocacy, and professional culture. Drawing on her real-world experience as a software consultant, she brings a unique, insider perspective to navigating office conflicts, toxic management, and trending professional dilemmas.

Holding a degree in Professional Writing from York University, Ashley combines her formal editorial training with her corporate background to deliver highly engaging, empathetic narratives. She excels at breaking down complex workplace dramas and translating them into stories that truly empower and validate modern workers.

Based in St. Catharines, Ontario, Ashley balances her time between the tech and publishing worlds with her love for the outdoors. When she isn’t consulting or writing, she can usually be found exploring local walking trails or experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Connect with Ashley on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

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