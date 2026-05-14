“I Banned My Own Mother from My Aunt’s Funeral”: The Decision That Broke My Family

Oftentimes we underestimate how problematic some family members can really become.

This woman shares how she didn’t let her mother and her uncle join her aunt’s funeral because of their bad behavior.

Check out how things got bad.

AITA for not letting my Uncle or my mother get anywhere near my Grandfather at my Aunt’s funeral? March 10, 2026 was one of the hardest days for my entire family. We laid our Aunt (for the sake of this post lets call her Julie) to rest F(78) after a decade long battle with cancer.

This family has gone through a lot…

For context, my Aunt was diagnosed in the early 2000’s with breast cancer, she went into remission in 2010 (THANK YOU GOD FOR THAT). Fast forward to 2024 she falls in her kitchen, we get her to the ER where they admit her for the fall, after a series of tests she was diagnosed with Cirrhosis of the Liver caused by Chemo (that’s what the doctor told us). Aunt Julie was the most amazing human being on the planet, she was a nurse of 20 YEARS. Before that she was a paramedic for fifteen years. Didn’t matter who you were or your situation, if you needed help she was going to be there, even more so if you didn’t need the help because she just wanted to be there to watch you figure it out and to catch you if you fall (after she finished laughing first, mind you she never laughed at patients, it was only family she laughed at for falling but she absolutely picked you back up and did everything in her power to make you better).

This is where it gets tricky…

Now that I have that out of the way, my question is, AITA for not letting my uncle, M(54) we will call him Rodger and my mom F(55) we will call her Melody, get near my Grandfather M(73) we will call him Harrold at Aunt Julie’s funeral? For context on that, My uncle Rodger is my mother’s younger brother, both my mother and Uncle have been leaving and coming back since before I was even born. Every time they leave they would invent some kind of conflict that never actually happened as an excuse to leave. I F(31) was 5 years old when mom took me to my grandfather’s house, she told him she would be back after work to get me, no problem right?

UH OH…

So why did she never come back to get me when her shift ended? Uncle Roger stuck around for a few more months but shortly after my mom left, he had a disagreement with my grandfather over something stupid and then he too left, after a few years Uncle Rodger would come back into our lives and things would be good for a few months. However he would always find a reason to leave this went on for years. The reason I kept my Grandfather away from my uncle and mother at Aunt Julie’s funeral is because I have had to sit by for basically my entire life and watch my Uncle and my mother both gaslight the hell out of Grandfather and I was not about to let them do it in a place where we are all grieving this extraordinary loss for the entire family.

That was unexpected…

When we left my Grandfather turned to me and told me that I should not have done it as he is a grown man and did not need the help. I told him that I was not going to let my mom and uncle put him through even more stress and pain than what he is already going through. He raised me since I was five years old for the last 26 years he has protected me. It is my turn to protect and advocate for him. I apologize in advance if I stopped making sense somewhere this is extremely difficult.

YIKES! That’s a stingy situation.

Let’s get some perspective from people on Reddit.

This user knows this woman did it out of love but she might still be at fault.

This user believes this woman did the right thing.

This user has some questions for this woman.

This user supports this woman for doing the right thing.

This user understands that a funeral is not a place for problematic family members.

Somebody needs to understand that they are not wanted here!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teen who has spent a decade raising her younger siblings, and thinks it’s time to walk away from her family for good.