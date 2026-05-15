I Can Predict a Man’s Entire Personality Based on How He Reacts to a Vegan Menu

Esme told viewers, “I saw a video that of a girl who said that the way a man views tofu reflects how they view women. And I actually think that they way that anyone views vegetarianism, veganism, tofu, reflects who they are as a person politically and morally.”

She has some pretty strong feelings about this topic, obviously.

She continued, “I personally think that if you can’t reduce your meat intake, then you are selfish. What do you mean, you can’t just have a veggie burger once in a while? And why are you turning up your nose to tofu?”

And let’s just say that she’s pretty passionate about this. Which is good, because a lot of folks aren’t passionate about anything these days.

Esme added, “We all know the world is dying, rainforest is being chopped down to make warehouses to destroy animals in, and you just don’t [care]. It speaks so loudly about how you view the environment, how you view animal welfare, even yourself. Meat isn’t that good for you.”

But the TikTokker then said something that proves she’s not perfect…and maybe she shouldn’t be so quick to judge others.

Esme then said, “I had a bacon sandwich this morning. I hadn’t had bacon for seven years, I’m addicted again. But I still feel so guilty and I think that the way that people view meat as a whole, especially the idea of not getting enough protein, that really reminds me of toxic masculinity. Whenever I’d go on dates with men and they’d find out that I was veggie, they’d be so shocked at where I was getting my protein from.”

But she’s clearly not backing down from her stance.

She added, “But I do think there is a correlation between attitudes of meat and women and the environment and empathy and what kind of person you are.”

In the video’s caption, Kai wrote, “If you’re ordering a meat feast pizza, that’s a red flag and you’re weird.”

Tell us how you really feel!

Check out the video.

@esmehewitt If you’re ordering a meat feast pizza that’s a red flag and you’re weird ♬ original sound – Esme

And her’s what viewers had to say.

This person weighed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

She might be on to something here…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who found a trail cam on her property and decided to develop the pictures.