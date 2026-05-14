I Invited My Sister Over for a Game Night. Now My Marriage Is on the Brink of Collapse

Family time can sometimes lead to unexpected tension at home.

The following story is about a man who regularly invites his sister over at his house.

They often play video games and eat pizza. But one night, they accidentally fell asleep together.

While it seemed harmless to him, his wife saw it differently and felt disrespected.

Do you think she has a valid argument? Let’s take a closer look and find out what really happened.

AITAH for falling asleep with my sister after playing video games? I (34M) like to have my sister (36F) over to play video games together once every two or three weeks on a Wednesday night. It’s one of the highlights of my month. We eat pizza, talk, and just chill with my dogs. This is after the pizza is put away. Usually we are done by 11, and she goes back home.

This man and his sister fell asleep together.

My wife has said she is fine with this. We have invited her to play with us a few times. She is not interested. My current problem happened last week. I had my sister over. We did what we normally do. We switched to watching a show after a little while. I am not sure when, but we both ended up accidentally falling asleep.

His sister went home the next morning.

I have fallen asleep with her a hundred times before. This happened especially when we were teenagers. I would watch shows in her room because she had the TV. So I did not really think it was a problem. We got up that morning. Then, she went home.

His wife started making accusations against him.

My wife waited until she had left to bring it up. She had apparently seen us earlier that morning. She said that I disrespected her, that I had someone over overnight without asking. She also said I fell asleep with a woman who was not her.

They ended up getting into a huge fight.

The first one was fair. I think I was definitely in the wrong there. It was an accident. But the insinuation she was making really annoyed me. We ended up getting into a pretty intense argument. We have not really spoken since.

He believes he didn’t do anything wrong.

My sister and mother have both told me to just apologize to her and move on. But I still feel like I was not in the wrong. I accidentally fell asleep with my sister. It was not wrong just because she is a woman. If it was a friend, I could 100 percent understand. But it is my sister.

Some people can be too dirty-minded, don’t you think?

Like, come on, their brothers and sisters! It was an innocent bonding moment.

Let’s check out the comments of other people below.

This person gives their honest opinion.

I would consider this a dealbreaker, says this user.

This one shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another valid point.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

Only a malicious person would interpret the relationship between a brother and a sister that way.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who didn’t expect closing her door to study to lead to a sibling blowout.