I Was a Guest at the “Wedding of the Year”—Then We Spent Five Hours Starving in Paradise

Many folks in this day and age claim that wedding culture, specifically American wedding culture, has gotten out of control. People are largely pretty divided on the issue, which is widely debated on the internet. Though some stories make this controversy hard to deny.

What would you do if you shelled out a great deal of money to attend a destination wedding, then didn’t even receive a proper meal? One person recently vented about a crazy wedding they went to that did exactly this. Here’s what went down.

Brazilian wedding didn’t serve an actual dinner

We went to a wedding in Brazil last year and there were assigned seats for all of us.

The table was beautifully decorated with utensils and a plate.

Pretty standard stuff so far.

We get there, and they start handing out Brazilian small plates.

No one tells us that that’s the ONLY food at the wedding.

There is not sit down meal or even a buffet.

You’d think this would at least be indicated on the invite.

Just small plates being passed around.

I know apparently this is traditional in Brazilian weddings, but most of the wedding guests were from the USA where there is an expectation that you will be fed.

That does seem like something you’d need to make clear for a destination wedding.

There was no mention even on the wedding website that a dinner would not be served.

We left starving.

Yikes. If I didn’t know any better, I’d say that sounded intentional on their part. Let’s see what the verdict was from Reddit on this.

The comments section was completely baffled by this.



And emphasized the long-term drama this will cause.



Some folks familiar with the culture chimed in to protest.



Most people called out the friends in question.



And others tried, but failed, to have nuance.



They’ll be together until death, or starvation, do them part.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family says they support her art career, but they still don’t want to pay her for product.