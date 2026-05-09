‘If I Can’t Sleep, No One Can’: Why This Woman’s Morning Yard Work Is Sparking a Major Neighborhood Feud

You can only tolerate loud, obnoxious neighbors for so long before you lose your cool and fight back.

In today’s story, a woman explained the actions she took after she got tired of dealing with neighbors who only wanted to rock n’ roll all night and party every day.

Read on and get all the details below.

Bad Hangover. “Notorious party animals live next door. They’ve been at war with other neighbors the whole time. Basically entitled kids whose mommy and daddy bought them a house which they turned into a frat house even though they don’t go to college.

Ugh, this sounds brutal…

We’d see them put a sofa on their roof and sit drinking all weekend, urinating off the roof and smoking a bong in the back yard at 9 am. We had young kids and I just told them to ignore “the boys” and we’d get on with life. Their antics didn’t bother me too much as we have quite good sound proofing plus I’m good at zoning out noise when I sleep. We’re in a two story place and we let our trees grow as a screen. Other neighbors were mad about it and started a war which usually ended in calls to noise control police or, one time, someone slashed the boys car tires. Things went quiet for a while.

Come on, guys…

Fast forward 8 years and these boys are in their 30s and should know better. One night I’d been up at the hospital all hours as my dad was passing away and I needed sleep. The party started up next door and I lay listening to it all night long.

Take that!

That Sunday morning I got our biggest portable speaker and put it near the fence and blasted ABBA and Barry Manilow, then some AC/DC, while I trimmed our trees with my chainsaw. *I sawed that same branch for about an hour* My husband had some metal work to do so he set up the grinder near the fence and did that grinding for a couple of hours. After a couple of hours the boys staggered outside and I could see them pointing at our house. Poor babies had a rough night I guess. Bad hangover!”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

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Another individual had a lot to say.

And this reader shared a story.

These inconsiderate party animals had it coming!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who thought baking bread for her neighbor would stop her noise complaints, but it did not, so she’s not sharing anymore.