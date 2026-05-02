“It Tastes Different”: The Mysterious Reason One Little Girl Won’t Touch the Milk at Her Grandparents’ House

Sometimes parents don’t understand that they shouldn’t push their children to do something they don’t want to do until it’s too late.

In this story, one woman shares that when she was a little girl she really loved drinking milk, at least she loved the milk she would drink at home in the United States. It was completely different when her family visited relatives in Mexico.

Her dad didn’t get it…at first.

Keep reading to see how he learned his lesson the hard way.

Dad I don’t want to drink the milk… I grew up in the good ol USA to immigrant parents from Mexico. In the summer time after school was out we would load up the Econoline and drive the 36 hour road trip to the motherland. It was honestly the best times of my life except for this one incident.

OP really liked drinking milk.

In the USA I drank loads and loads of milk, like a gallon of whole milk lasted me about 3 days. Mom always had 2-3 gallons in the fridge for the family (thank you WIC). But as soon as we crossed the border south my dairy consumption ended completely.

Milk in Mexico was different.

You see in Mexico at the time they had not caught on to the whole homogenizing and pasteurizing milk thing. Add this to my grandma having her own dairy cows, and my dad’s idea of a nice glass of milk consisted of 100% milk fat straight from a cow, warm and all. Disgusting to say the least.

Her dad thought he was doing something nice.

So he pours me a glass and serves it up to me with the biggest smile on his face. His little baby girl that loves milk so much is going to love the milk his mom just squeezed out of a cow only hours ago. Or so he thought.

She tried to politely decline.

I politely said no thank you Dad, I only like American milk. Oh this set him off. “You will drink this milk your grandmother painstakingly squeezed for you!” Again, Dad please don’t make me.

He insisted.

He’ll regret that!

So I took a gulp and immediately vomited all over his shoes. I’ll add he was dressed for church so he was NOT happy. I told you to just leave me alone dad.

Warm milk does not sound appealing!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person can really relate to loving milk.

Someone from Mexico sets the record straight!

This person understands why she hated the milk.

Here’s a similar story.

Fresher isn’t always better.

If you liked this story, check out this post about a teenage daughter who wants to go on the boys’ trip instead of one with the girls.