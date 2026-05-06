“It Was Just a Playlist”: Why a Simple Question About a Song Choice Just Cost These Two Friends Their Entire Relationship

Some people will send you the most emotionally loaded text imaginable and then act offended when you ask for clarity.

When a student got a mystery love song from a friend and politely asked what it meant, the response spiraled into accusations, mood swings, and a demand for a two-week break.

By the next morning, a casual cat photo arrived like nothing happened.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for not wishing my friend luck on their presentation? I don’t know if this is the right place for this but I feel really horrible right now and lost and confused and idk what to do. I don’t know what I did wrong and I don’t know if I’m overreacting or not but I don’t know what else to do so.

One night, things got a little tense with one of their friends.

A friend texted me last night that they finally found the perfect song that describes how they feel about me (Cotton Candy by Yungblud) but I don’t get it. I don’t get the song or how it relates to me and them. I told them that and they just said “it reminded me of u idk” then just texted “geez.” Then they pretended they didn’t text that when I asked them about it. They said they had a presentation to do and asked me to wish them luck.

Instead she decided to disengage from the conversation, which only made tensions between them even worse.

I just thumbs-uped the message bc I was feeling upset and disrespected by them giving me a “geez” and not elaborating. After their presentation they said that they like being around me but they get really mad when we text. I’ve definitely noticed this before, not news to me. I just said “I noticed,” I know not a nice response but I was still not feeling good about them bc of earlier.

Then things started getting even worse.

This morning I woke up to them texting that I gave a rude response when they asked for luck with their presentation and then said they hate texting” me because they always feel like I don’t give two craps about them.

It turned into a conversation about mental health.

Then they said they think there’s smth wrong with me lately but they can’t help bc their mental health is in shambles too and they need a break from texting me (I’ve been telling them this for weeks and they always say I’m punishing them).

It becomes clear his feelings are still hurt about the song.

I brought up the “geez” again bc it still was upsetting me and they said “I was tryna be sweet sending u a song that reminded me of u (one I added to my love songs playlist btw) and your response felt quite dismissive.” They said they’re stressed bc of college and work and that they’re “going to continue being a jerk until” they get their mental health under control.

She isn’t even sure where she stands with her friend.

Then said they’ll talk to me later after a week or two and told me to take care of myself. I just woke up and need to get ready for work but this is all I can think about. Idk what to do. And now they just sent me a pic of their cat on SnapChat as if nothing happened.

What a confusing situation.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

These people definitely aren’t communicating well.

It’s time to start acting their age.

Maybe all of this comes from a lack of maturity.

Perhaps another mode of communication would be best.

Mental health struggles are real, but using them as a free pass to be cruel is not.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was rocked by the truth of why her friend group ghosted her.