“It Wasn’t a Crayon”: The Reason One Dad is Dreading Coming Home After His Toddler Found a ‘Better’ Way to Decorate

Parenting can be a tricky game because kids love to find loopholes to the rules, and they’re often really good at it, even (or maybe especially) at a young age.

What would you do if your kids drew on the walls? Would you be upset, set rules or make them clean up the mess?

In this story, one little 4-year-old finds a loophole that his dad can’t argue with.

Let’s read all about it.

My dad told me not to draw on the wall So I was just remembering a story of when I was younger. When I was 4, I absolutely loved drawing on the wall.

One day he found something better than a pencil.

Being the cunning jerk I was, when he left for work one day, I grabbed one of my sisters dolls, and started rubbing it against the wall.

It’s black head, made black marks on the wall, and I instantly knew what to do. I grabbed the doll, ran downstairs, and started rubbing it all across the walls.

It was a loophole.

About an hour later, my dad came home, and was furious. HE TOLD ME NOT TO DRAW ON THE WALL AGAIN. But then, I whipped out the doll, showed him the bald spot, and said “but dad I didn’t draw on the wall, I just rubbed the dolls head everywhere!”

The dad didn’t get upset.

He couldn’t stop laughing, and that’s when I knew I got away with it. To this day, we still have that doll, and it still has the bald spot on it’s head.

I feel bad for that kid’s sister! I hope she wasn’t too upset about the doll’s bald spot.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s a suggestion to create an area where it’s okay for kids to draw on the wall.

One person shares what they did when they moved into a new house.

Kids can be really creative when they’re trying to avoid breaking the rules!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a youngster who figured out how to get dessert without cleaning his plate.