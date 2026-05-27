IT Worker Handed Confusing Request to Back Up Entire User Folder—Then Discovers a Web of Hidden Hazards That Stalled the System

Workplace tech requests can sometimes make no sense at all.

The following story is about an employee who was asked to copy an entire folder onto a DVD or USB.

This was from an employee who was fired and then rehired under a different account.

The request raised multiple issues, and the situation only became more confusing and frustrating.

What would you do if you were in his shoes? Let’s take a closer look!

No better way to start the day than with a large dose of exasperation at user cluelessness. Bloody hell, that was a strong start for the day. I got a task to write some data to a DVD or USB. That is fine. It happens. But when I opened it, I saw the request. They wanted to write the user folder and vital documents. This was from an external employee who changed status.

This employee learned that the user was fired and then rehired.

They were basically fired and rehired under a different name. As far as the system is concerned, it is a different person. They helpfully let us know what they want us to write. They specified C:/users/USERNAME. They also specified /USERNAME/Documents. That is all.

He has a lot of concerns about the task.

Now, this is bleeding from so many wounds. I could not even decide where to start. But let us try. 1. Why are you storing vital documents in a non-backed-up place? There specifically are servers and OneDrive for that. 2. Why does the functioning of your team depend on stuff stored in your personal drive? 3. At least give us a computer name. We need that so we can check if it is even still in existence. You know, because they get reset to zero when you hand them in.

Here’s more…

4. The stuff stored in your drive may still be accessible. This is not the way to access it. Why the hell would you write it out instead of just copying it over? 5. You asked us to write it to a physical carrier. You provided no USB stick. I highly doubt you have a DVD reader wherever you are.

6. Even if we ignore all of that, I am at least 3 percent certain. You have no right to read external devices, so it would be useless.

And lastly…

7. I am pretty sure this is the same user.

They wanted me to transplant their Teams history a week or two ago. Apparently, that is vital as well.

Honestly, this sounds less like an IT request and more like a disaster waiting to happen.

The employee seemed to rely on personal storage for things that should have been backed up properly long ago.

In the workplace, poor planning and organization could really create problems that no amount of tech support can clean up easily.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a firm who was fed up with a client denying they’d asked for changes, so they simply stopped following up with them.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this.

Wow! Short and straightforward.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one descrobes them them as “quasi know-it-all users.”

Another user chimes in.

Finally, this person shares how to get out of it.

If the plan has more holes than storage space, maybe it’s time for a new plan.