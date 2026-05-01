“It’s Your Fault”: Cashier Blames Customer for a Theft After Leaving Her Register Keys in the Lock

People love to point fingers when they don’t want to own their mistakes.

So, what would you do if a coworker created a situation that led to a loss, then turned around and blamed you for everything that happened? Would you accept some of the blame? Or would you push back and call out what really happened?

In the following story, one employee reaches his limit after dealing with this very situation. Here’s what happened.

AITA for telling the cashier that her lack of care Is what end with the store robbed Today, my boss asked me to go to the storeroom to check some ovens. The storeroom is on an upper floor, so the cashier was alone on the main floor. The problem is that she has a nasty habit of leaving the register whenever she feels like cleaning something or moving merchandise, and she leaves the box key in the register instead of taking it with her. The store is small, so it’s not some big place where one person can’t handle it, and she also tends to get completely focused on whatever she’s doing. So someone came in, opened the box, and took some of the cash while she was distracted, moving some stuff around. At the time, I was talking on my phone with my boss about the oven issues.

Fed up with being blamed, he let her know what he thought.

Well, apparently, in her eyes, it’s my fault since I didn’t react “fast enough” to chase the guy, and she keeps telling my boss and other stores the same. I got Fed up with this and told her, “Look, Mary (Fake name), all this week you have been watching Netflix and playing with your phone, and the only day I’m not around on the floor, you decided to get away from the box, and you left the ******* keys in there, making it easy for someone to rob you. So please stop putting all the blame on me because you also have responsibility here.” Needless to say, she is angry at me now. AITA?

Yikes! It sounds like there’s a lot of tension in this workplace.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about this whole thing.

This person doesn’t think anyone should chase a robber.

For this reader, it may go deeper.

According to this comment, the cashier was too careless.

Yet another person who thinks it’s kinda suspicious.

Something does seem off with this. They should keep a close eye on her if it happens again.

If you liked this story, check out this post where a supervisor uses drones to spy on his security guards.