Supervisor Uses Drones To Spy On Security Guards, So One Reports Him To HR And Calls The Police

Imagine working as a security guard, and you find out your supervisor has been secretly spying on you while you’re working. Would you find that creepy, or would you think it was perfectly reasonable and maybe even in his job description?

In this story, one security guard is in this exact situation, and he finds the spying disturbing and creepy. He has tried reporting the guy to HR and the police, but he wonders if he’s overreacting.

AITA for calling the Police and HR on my supervisor for using a drone to spy on my behavior? I am a 19 year old male Security Guard having to deal with weird behavior with my supervisor. This all started about 9 months ago at my new job about a month or 2 after I started. My supervisor (42M) started bringing in his personal drone to show it off to the guys to see their reaction. I have always thought they were cool cause I was always been into technology since I was a kid.

But the drones weren’t really just for fun.

He continued to bring in new drones that he would get to show them off. Then one day on my shift I see something flying in the air, assumed it was possibly a plane cause I work not far from a airport but I was mistaken. My boss comes in talks about different behaviors that I was doing and then told me how he was using his drone to monitor my behavior.

He let his boss know how he felt about the drones.

Internally I was freaking the F out! But played it cool and told him hey this isn’t cool with me that’s overstepping his position. He gave a nonsense excuse of he’s allowed to monitor me and that he had permission, so I let it go. Then a few weeks later again caught his drone monitoring me and gave him the talk about how I’m not ok with this and its creepy and I would call the cops. And he told me I have no evidence and they will do nothing.

But he called the cops anyway.

Few weeks after that it happened again, and layed it down the next time he did it I’m calling the cops or were gonna have an issue so he stopped. Now about month ago he decided to bring it in again, I was infuriated but kept my mouth shut cause I was still processing his stupidity. So when I got home called HR gave them a report and talked to his higher-ups as well as the police and they said that the technically can’t do anything cause he possibly has permission and that basically because of his position it’s a blurred line. The cops told me to call my site that I work at higher ups to see if he had permission.

He found the answer he pretty much expected.

HE DID NOT!!! He had permission from the place he sat and thought that was ok, like what? So a few days later everyone thought it was creepy that I’ve discussed this with and told this is going to immediately be taken care of, or so I thought.

He is still not okay with this situation.

I had a few days off and tried relaxing about it then I decided to call the day before I went in and got put on the phone with the bad manager and basically got told he wasn’t doing anything illegal and that it won’t happen again and basically he got a slap on the wrist. This guy has a kid and a wife, what if his wife supervisor started doing that to her or teachers started using them to monitor the kids? AITA for wanting to get a restraining order?

Using drones to spy on employees is not cool, especially when you don’t tell them that’s what you’re doing ahead of time. The supervisor’s behavior seems pretty shady.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks the supervisor’s behavior is creepy.

Another person thinks a restraining order is a good idea.

Here’s a recommendation to call the FAA.

But this person doesn’t think the boss is doing anything weird at all.

Somehow a drone seems different than a security camera.

