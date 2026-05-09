‘Keep Your Change’: The Bold Move a Server Made After Receiving a Low Tip on a $58 Bill

Tipping can say a lot about how someone values service.

So, what would you do if you gave a table great service from start to finish, but they left a smaller tip than you expected? Would you just take what they left you and move on? Or would you cash out the bill and give their “tip” back to them?

In the following story, one fed-up server finds himself in this predicament and decides to give it back. Here’s the full scoop.

Gave a customer back their “tip” Tonight I did something I never do. I wait tables at a Chicago deep-dish pizza chain (not that one, the other one). I’m fairly proud of my work, and I always try to give my best service. Tonight a table of 2 came in, ordered some beers, an app and a pizza. They received prompt and courteous service from me. Drink refilled on time, food brought out hot, and the check delivered as soon as they were done eating. Now, when I give bad service, I know it. Usually, it’s because we’re busy or I’ve made a mistake with the order.

Angry, he walked outside and found them in the parking lot.

When I’m out to eat, I always tip well, even for poor service, but I don’t get upset over a tip if my service was poor. I get it. This couple received perfect service from me. Their bill was $58.48. They left $62 and walked out. So I went over to the register, got out the change, walked to the parking lot, and handed it back to them. Wasn’t rude, just told them “It’s ok, you can keep that.” I’m so done, dude.

Yikes! That’s probably going to get him a bad review.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about what he did here.

This person thinks tipping is insane.

This reader also finds tipping culture bizarre.

According to this comment, it’s going to be like that.

For this person, it was surprising to learn about the US’s tipping system.

Sounds like it’s time for a new job, because he may get fired after that stunt.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who refused to play along with the birthday prank played on him by his coworkers.