August 2, 2026 at 7:35 am

“They’re Doing It on Purpose”: Resident Realizes Neighbor’s Loud Habit Has Become a Calculated Daily Warfare

by Benjamin Cottrell

woman vacuuming her apartment

Pexels/Reddit

There’s a difference between an occasionally noisy neighbor and a pattern that suddenly turns into a daily routine, and this resident has been watching that shift happen with growing suspicion.

For months it was scattered interruptions — stomping around 1-2am, one loud midnight vacuuming session. Then, out of nowhere, it turned into a solid daily nuisance around noon.

Now it’s roughly 1.5 to 2 hours of what sounds like furniture getting rolled back and forth across the same spot, every single day.

Working from home three days a week, this resident begins to wonder why something that used to be rare suddenly became an everyday thing.

Keep reading for the full story.

Apartment is only 600sq foot but neighbor now rolls daily slow “vacuuming”

She did it yesterday at 11pm, which actually should have recorded and reported, as we have quiet hours after 10pm.

And recently she has started doing this daily at noon for like 1:30-2 hours, rolling around the same place, wheels which sounds like moving furniture.

This renter is getting very fed up with the incessant noise.

I don’t know what she is doing, but I am almost one hundred percent sure she is OCD or harassing by proxy of “daily chores” with plausible deniability, after struggling with her for months on and off when she stomped around waking me up 1-2am, and one time vacuuming rapidly I could hear at midnight.

She can’t figure out her neighbor’s mysterious cleaning schedule — and it’s starting to really impact her routine and her sanity.

She did it rarely, and now is all of a sudden doing this daily? Hmm.

Anyway, there is not much I can do short of moving out. But this is very disruptive because I work 3 days from home, and she does that daily now, although fortunately around lunchtime, noon.

Noisy upstairs neighbors are the worst.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter has a practical solution.

Screenshot 2026 07 31 at 12.10.52 PM They’re Doing It on Purpose: Resident Realizes Neighbors Loud Habit Has Become a Calculated Daily Warfare

High-shedding dogs usually require owners to vacuum more often.

Screenshot 2026 07 31 at 12.12.23 PM They’re Doing It on Purpose: Resident Realizes Neighbors Loud Habit Has Become a Calculated Daily Warfare

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a feud that starts between neighbors after one reports an illegal drainage issue and the other can’t let it go.

Maybe a Roomba is to blame here.

Screenshot 2026 07 31 at 12.12.54 PM They’re Doing It on Purpose: Resident Realizes Neighbors Loud Habit Has Become a Calculated Daily Warfare

When something that used to happen occasionally then suddenly becomes a daily occurrence right after months of tension, it’s the kind of pattern that’s hard not to read into.

Whether it’s genuine or deliberate, the exhaustion of getting your workday interrupted at the same time every single day is real.

Having upstairs neighbors really sucks sometimes.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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