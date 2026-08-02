“They’re Doing It on Purpose”: Resident Realizes Neighbor’s Loud Habit Has Become a Calculated Daily Warfare

There’s a difference between an occasionally noisy neighbor and a pattern that suddenly turns into a daily routine, and this resident has been watching that shift happen with growing suspicion.

For months it was scattered interruptions — stomping around 1-2am, one loud midnight vacuuming session. Then, out of nowhere, it turned into a solid daily nuisance around noon.

Now it’s roughly 1.5 to 2 hours of what sounds like furniture getting rolled back and forth across the same spot, every single day.

Working from home three days a week, this resident begins to wonder why something that used to be rare suddenly became an everyday thing.

Keep reading for the full story.

Apartment is only 600sq foot but neighbor now rolls daily slow “vacuuming” She did it yesterday at 11pm, which actually should have recorded and reported, as we have quiet hours after 10pm. And recently she has started doing this daily at noon for like 1:30-2 hours, rolling around the same place, wheels which sounds like moving furniture.

This renter is getting very fed up with the incessant noise.

I don’t know what she is doing, but I am almost one hundred percent sure she is OCD or harassing by proxy of “daily chores” with plausible deniability, after struggling with her for months on and off when she stomped around waking me up 1-2am, and one time vacuuming rapidly I could hear at midnight.

She can’t figure out her neighbor’s mysterious cleaning schedule — and it’s starting to really impact her routine and her sanity.

She did it rarely, and now is all of a sudden doing this daily? Hmm. Anyway, there is not much I can do short of moving out. But this is very disruptive because I work 3 days from home, and she does that daily now, although fortunately around lunchtime, noon.

Noisy upstairs neighbors are the worst.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter has a practical solution.

High-shedding dogs usually require owners to vacuum more often.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a feud that starts between neighbors after one reports an illegal drainage issue and the other can’t let it go.

Maybe a Roomba is to blame here.

When something that used to happen occasionally then suddenly becomes a daily occurrence right after months of tension, it’s the kind of pattern that’s hard not to read into.

Whether it’s genuine or deliberate, the exhaustion of getting your workday interrupted at the same time every single day is real.

Having upstairs neighbors really sucks sometimes.

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