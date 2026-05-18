Laid-Off Worker Turns Down Old Job After Pandemic, Leaving Former Manager Frustrated

Working enough hours to cover for your needs is important, and if you’re not getting them, you have to find another place to work.

What if you found another job during the pandemic to ensure you were getting enough money, but then when the lockdown ended, one of your managers said you needed to come back?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, and when she said that she found another job, the manager got upset and criticized her.

AITA for telling my manager it’s not my problem if nobody can do my job? So, some background is needed here; I was (this was during the Pandemic) 19M and have worked at the leisure center in my town since I was 16.

Sounds like a fun place to work.

It has a gym, a pool, a function room/hall and a café. Up until recently my job was cleaning the gym and hall and working in/cleaning the café, but obviously it’s been closed for a while and I’ve been on furlough. Thing is my parents’ house is very toxic and it reached a point where I had to get out, which I couldn’t afford to do on furlough alone.

Good thing he could get other jobs to help cover expenses.

I took on two new cleaning jobs to cover my living expenses. The leisure center opened again last week, all apart from the café part, and I realized just how much I’d be juggling now between work and uni. Since the two new jobs pay significantly better than this one, but I can use all the extra hours I can squeeze in, I elected to stop working in the café when it reopens because I think those hours will tip it over into “too many” territory. I told this to one of the two café managers and she said that’s fine.

If they want him to work, they should pay him better.

So, the issue; this morning the other café manager messaged me about reopening and stuff and asking if I’m okay to work the same hours I was before. I replied saying: “Sorry I think there’s been some missed communication. I told [other manager] I won’t be working the café any more as I’ve got two other jobs now and it’s just too many hours”.

She’ll have to get over it and hire someone new.

She was…not happy. She began complaining to me that the café is short staffed as is and they don’t have another cleaner on hand to do it. At one point in my life I’d have folded and said I’d do it but I’m trying to be better about advocating for myself so I said “I’m sorry about the inconvenience but I had my notice okayed and sorting a replacement isn’t my problem”.

How was that rude at all?

She then got upset and called me rude and insolent and said she’s going to report me to the overall GM of the place for my conduct. I’m really being to panic that I’m going to get into big trouble for this and if I could’ve handled this better? AITA?

No, she did nothing wrong and actually handled the situation very professionally.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a carpenter who was shocked to find the police waiting for him after his last day of work.

Check out what the commenters had to say about this story.

This is really what it comes down to.

This is what I was thinking as well.

Always advocate for yourself.

This person says she handled it well.

This commenter is exactly right.

She handled it like a professional, the manager on the other hand. Not so much.