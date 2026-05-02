Last Ditch Effort: Why This Wife Called Her Husband’s Boss And Got Him Fired

As an adult, you need to go to work every day and meet all your obligations to help ensure financial stability for you and your family.

What would you do if your husband was always calling in sick and lying about it because he was playing video games all night?

That is what happened to the wife in this story, so when her husband’s boss called asking where he was, she told the truth and got him fired, but now he won’t speak to her.

AITA for causing my husband to get fired? My husband (33) has a habit of making up excuses to get out of work. Simply for just not feeling like working on certain days.

He seems really immature.

This has affected us financially because his boss kept lowering his salary as a result. I had to get a 2nd job. He’s now bought a ps5 from his 14yo cousin and started playing with it day and night.

I would be very frustrated with him, that’s for sure.

Meanwhile missing work and lying to his boss about why he does it. This time it’s because of bad diarrhea and he couldn’t get off the toilet, that time is because of fever etc etc. Honestly I got fed up with him ruining his job and causing us money. I told him he needed to knock this off but he told me to stay out of it and focus on my JOBS.

Maybe now he will grow up.

Days ago. He was asleep after staying up all night playing video games. He’s decided to skip work even though his boss gave him a last warning. His boss called at 8 a.m and I picked up the phone. He asked where my husband was and whether he was coming to work.

Wow, she has no mercy.

I straight up said no, because he was up all night playing video games and decided he wasn’t going next day. His boss ended the call with me then I went to work. 2hrs later, I got a call from my husband panicking saying be found a text from his boss saying he was fired and asked what I told him to get him to do that.

She isn’t hiding a thing.

I said I told him the truth, but he blew up at me saying he was cooking up an excuses to get his (now former) boss off his back and give him the day off but I went I messed it all up. I told him he can’t blame me after the pattern he’s set and the lack of commitment he’s shown to his former boss.

Yes, she did, as he deserves.

He yelled saying I did this to get back at him and to mess with his livelihood. He hung up but the nasty texts kept coming. I went home and he’s gone completely silent while occasionally venting about how I ruined his job for him when I could’ve lied and told his former boss whatever excuses instead. AITA?

She is under no obligation to lie for him, and hopefully this will actually help him to grow up, though I doubt it.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

Here is someone who thinks she should divorce him.

This person wonders why she is still with this guy.

He was going to get fired soon regardless.

This is all because of his bad choices.

He can’t expect others to lie for him.

He got himself fired by being so lazy and deceptive.

If you liked this story, check out this post about a man who issued his wife an ultimatum about having kids after learning a scary truth about his father-in-law.