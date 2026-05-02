May 2, 2026 at 6:55 am

‘Literally could not make this up.’ – An Owner Was Surprised To Find A Baby Possum In Her Dog’s Fur

by Matthew Gilligan

possum in a dog's fur

TikTok/@user41313063614353

You never know what you’re gonna find when your dog comes inside your house from the great outdoors.

A TikTokker named Amelia took to the social media platform and showed folks what she found in her pooch’s fur…

And you gotta see this to believe it!

dog with a possum

TikTok/@user41313063614353

A tail can be seen sticking out from the fur of Amelia’s dog in the video.

The text overlay reads, “Woke up to a baby possum in the dog’s fur.”

dog and a possum

TikTok/@user41313063614353

The video then shows a baby possum sleeping on a towel after it was removed from the dog’s fur.

Amelia wrote in the caption, “Literally could not make this up.”

possum on a towel

TikTok/@user41313063614353

Here’s the video.

@user41313063614353

literally could not make this up istg #surrogate #adoptivemom #possum

♬ hawk thuaaa – shiibae

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 10.15.41 AM Literally could not make this up. An Owner Was Surprised To Find A Baby Possum In Her Dogs Fur

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 10.17.05 AM Literally could not make this up. An Owner Was Surprised To Find A Baby Possum In Her Dogs Fur

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 10.17.29 AM Literally could not make this up. An Owner Was Surprised To Find A Baby Possum In Her Dogs Fur

This is pretty crazy!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

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