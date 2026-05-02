‘Literally could not make this up.’ – An Owner Was Surprised To Find A Baby Possum In Her Dog’s Fur

You never know what you’re gonna find when your dog comes inside your house from the great outdoors.

A TikTokker named Amelia took to the social media platform and showed folks what she found in her pooch’s fur…

And you gotta see this to believe it!

A tail can be seen sticking out from the fur of Amelia’s dog in the video.

The text overlay reads, “Woke up to a baby possum in the dog’s fur.”

The video then shows a baby possum sleeping on a towel after it was removed from the dog’s fur.

Amelia wrote in the caption, “Literally could not make this up.”

Here’s the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

This is pretty crazy!

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