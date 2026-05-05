“Look at Me!”: The Sister-In-Law Who Ruined a Wedding in the Most Awkward Way Imaginable

There aren’t many rules to follow to make a wedding a successful day, and yet some people still manage to find a way to break them.

What would you do if your SIL severely violated the dress code? One guest recently shared an astonishing story about this on Reddit. Here’s what she said.

Sister-in-law wore her own wedding dress

The first wedding I ever went to as an adult was for one of my best friends from high school.

It was apparently the second wedding that summer for her husband’s family.

His brother had gotten married just a few months previous.

Sounds like they all kept busy that year.

I arrived on time and was seated on the bride’s side, when I heard a couple of gasps coming from the groom’s side of the church and saw some of the women shaking their heads.

I saw a woman in a white dress coming down the aisle on the arm of one of the groom’s brothers and, even at the age of 18, thought she should not have been wearing white.

Oh, now that’s an immediate no.

It wasn’t until we all got to the reception that I found out that she wasn’t just wearing a white dress.

She was wearing her wedding dress from her wedding just a few months earlier.

What an absolutely wild decision.

Admittedly, it was more of a “dress that happened to be white” rather than a big poofy meringue, but everyone on the groom’s side clearly recognized it as her wedding dress.

So did my friend, who was not amused.

It takes a special kind of special to wear your wedding dress to someone else’s wedding.

Didn’t sound like self-awareness was a part of her vows. Let’s see what the good people of Reddit had to say about this one.

One person immediately tried to one-up the story.



Another shared a funnier version of the same rhetoric.



Someone shared a petty perspective.



A rationale was shared then immediately dismissed.



And ultimately, no excuse was bought.



That white dress was not worn with pure intentions.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple who are upset their friends couldn’t drop everything to attend a Halloween wedding.