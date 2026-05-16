The Compassion Fatigue: Why One Man’s Day of Family Emergencies Ended in a Relationship Disaster

Relationships can be tested when both partners are going through difficult times.

In this story, a man was dealing with family issues and was exhausted the entire day.

Meanwhile, his girlfriend was also having a bad day and wanted to go out with him.

When he refused, everything started falling apart.

Read the full story below to find out more…

AITA For not showing up when i was needed I (23M) and my girlfriend (22F) had a recent problem. It happened because I was not there when she needed me. It was on Saturday. I had a pretty rough day. My granny got ill, and I was seeing her. My sister also ran from home, so my day was very full and exhausting.

This man still tried to comfort his girlfriend.

My girlfriend also had a pretty bad day. She was sad all day. I tried to give her comfort. I did what I could. Around 10 PM, I asked her if she wanted to watch a movie or something. She did not reply for two hours. It was already close to midnight when she asked me to do something, so I said no.

I said, “Not tonight. I am a little tired. I think I will sleep.”

She was angry at him.

She got very upset.

Over the next two days, she was angry with me. She said I was not there when she needed me. She knew about my granny’s situation. She did not know about my sister. I did not want to make her feel bad.

She continues to blame him for not being there for her.

She has asked for space. Today, she told me she sorted out what was bothering her. She is still depressed and still blames me for not being there for her. I do not know what to do. I feel horrible. At the same time, I am juggling too many people’s problems.

Now, he’s starting to worry about her finding comfort in someone else.

It has been three days of this. She keeps saying she needs space each day. I am giving her space. But I am worried she is finding comfort with someone else. I already have enough going on. AITA?

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user makes a valid point.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Another person chimes in.

It’s not your fault, says this person.

Finally, this person is calling out the girlfriend.

You can’t pour from an empty cup.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was stunned when her friends finally admitted the reason for their falling out.