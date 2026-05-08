He Woke Up to His Car Covered in Spray Paint After a Friend Stayed Over, and Her Jealous Ex Became the Prime Suspect

Jealous exes make bad decisions, and some make them in bright white spray paint.

When a man woke up to find his entire car covered in threats and the name “Tiffany” after a female friend had visited the night before, it didn’t take long to connect the dots to her ex-boyfriend who lived down the street.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

I got “revenged” for hanging out with a friend. So a couple of days ago I had a friend over. We’ve known each other since high school, but we’ve only ever just been friends. She and I decided to hang out at my place, and it was fun.

The next day, I wake up to my car covered in spray paint. Like, hood, roof, lights, doors, windows, the grill — everything. Now, I used to have some enemies, but I’ve long since grown up and become a chill dude, so I couldn’t imagine why someone would do this.

There were also some troubling threats.

The writing said: “Don’t touch her,” “I’ll hurt you,” “Seriously” — so I was concerned enough to call the cops. They show up, I fill some paperwork out, and we find the spray can thrown into the bushes near the car.

As the officer and I are discussing possible suspects (or lack thereof), we are approached by a nice old lady. She asks me, “Are you the owner of this vehicle?” to which I admitted I was.

She gave them the clue they needed to piece everything together.

She asked me if I knew a Tiffany (name changed), and I ran over to my car. There it was, in huge white lettering — “Tiffany” — and then it clicked. She had broken up with her ex a month ago, and it turns out he lives down my street. He must have seen us getting in and out of my car when she came over, and decided in his infinite wisdom to mess with my life.

So he reaches out to Tiffany, and she gives them yet another lead.

I texted Tiffany, and it turns out she had received a text the night before from her ex. It appeared at first glance to be a photo of him with paint on his chest, but upon closer inspection we noticed it was bright white and very drippy. Paint. He had paint on his chest.

So now, because some piece of work 30-year-old man-child thought I was seeing his ex — or decided I deserved a new paint job — I have to deal with potentially thousands of dollars in damages.

This guy doesn’t sound like he deserved any of this.

What did Reddit think?

When other people go low, sometimes you have to go even lower.

This user shares their sympathies.

This user advises him to keep a close eye on his friend Tiffany after this.

Ultimately, the police report basically wrote itself.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.