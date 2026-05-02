Managers Delayed Telling Staff He Quit, So He’s Thinking Of Making The Announcement Himself

Leaving a job can sometimes be more complicated than expected.

In this story, an employee submitted his resignation and was ready to leave his job.

But his manager asked him to keep it a secret from the team.

Frustrated with delays and pressure, he’s considering just telling everyone himself.

Check out the full details below.

That’s it, I’ve resigned I finally did it. I submitted my resignation last Tuesday. I told them I have 3 weeks left. A little while later, my manager took me aside. He told me to keep it a secret for now. He told the other senior managers. They seem worried that the whole team will freak out. They are trying to figure out how to handle the questions. They are asking who will take over all my projects.

This employee just wants to get it over with.

It looks like they are going to let me have a say in how the news is announced. My manager is very frustrated. HR is taking forever to approve the announcement plan. Meanwhile, people keep adding me to calendar invites for next month. I do not know how to ignore them. Honestly, I think I am just going to tell people myself. I want to get it over with.

He experienced a lot of stress in this job.

When you put in your notice, you can start thinking of your job as a sitcom. You should accept that you should not be putting out main character energy. You should enjoy that inner laugh track. I really suffered a lot in this job. I dealt with work pressure, constant weariness, and a lack of appreciation.

He started updating his CV and looking for a new job.

The decision to leave was not easy for me. I am happy that I benefited from an article on Reddit about toxic work environments and the job market. I have started updating my CV. It is better to have a good exit with your employer if you can. It will be their problem to solve, not yours. Enjoy your last couple of weeks.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person offers some helpful advice.

Here’s a similar thought.

This user makes a valid point.

Here’s a personal remark from this one.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

If you’ve already quit, you shouldn’t be worrying about the work you’ll be leaving behind.

If you liked this story, check out this post about a man who received a bonus and a promotion after quiet quitting and playing video games on the job for weeks.