Remote Employee Quiet Quit After A Company Reorganization, And Spent More Time Playing Video Games Than Working, But Management Rewarded Him With A Promotion And Raise

Nothing makes you rethink effort more than being rewarded for not putting any forth.

So, what would you do if a reorganization sidelined your old team and drained your motivation to the point of not caring, almost overnight? Would you walk away and find a new job? Or would you start putting forth less effort and see what happens?

In the following story, a remote employee does just that and gets rewarded for it. Here’s his story.

I was promoted by playing video games instead of working Have been hybrid/work-from-home since 2020. I had a great team with a good manager, but a nasty reorganization in Q1 this year split me up from the longest-tenured and most loyal team in our department. New leadership also announced a full return to the office in 2026. I decided to really phone it in and quiet quit around the summer as I lined up a new job. I usually wfh 3-4 days a week and only go into the office on our ‘team’ days or when we have in-person client meetings, which may be monthly or quarterly.

He’s been playing a lot of games.

When I’m in the office, I lock in 100% with a professional facade. I go full schmooze mode, make sure to be heard and seen, and chat it up with coworkers (who I mostly like). I often do ‘catch-up’ days where I’ll do all my work for about 2 weeks in one day. On the flip side, while working from home, I usually work less than 1 hour a day, mostly just reading and responding to emails, sometimes in Teams meetings. I usually spend my days playing video games. I was addicted to Balatro in the summer and recently started a hardcore Ironman with friends in OSRS. I have also been grinding Arc Raiders since its release in October, and I literally do not think about work on most work days outside of a few emails.

In his opinion, it’s office politics.

My old manager before the reorg knew my work ethic, skills, and experience, and would always go to bat for me. Despite this, I’ve been told upper management didn’t think I was a good employee, etc., etc. I really just think it was office politics related because I cannot stress enough how much recognition I have been getting from upper management since the reorg and quiet quitting.

Now, he doesn’t take it seriously.

I recently received an (albeit smaller) promotion and pay raise. The director thinks I am one of the best and brightest. I am well qualified and was a great employee before, but I am absolutely doing less than the bare minimum now. I know this isn’t sustainable, mostly due to the return to office (my commute is going to force me to find something new), but it’s just hilarious. It has really just helped me realize not to take work so seriously.

