“No More Fake Smiles”: Why One Young Woman is Ending the Cycle of “Depressing” Family Holidays

What family is in complete agreement over the holidays? Everyone has their own opinions and the person in this story is clear on hers.

Read on to see why she’s skipping Christmas.

AITA for telling my mom I won’t be coming home for Christmas this year? Every Christmas I go back home and every single year it turns into the same thing. My parents argue the whole time, my mom cries, my dad disappears and I spend the whole trip playing mediator between two adults who refuse to sort their stuff out.

It’s no holiday of peace, comfort or joy.

This year I just told her early that i’m not coming. I said I love her but I need to spend the holidays somewhere that doesn’t leave me exhausted and anxious for weeks after. She said I was being selfish and that family comes first no matter what.

Now she’s facing guilt and other drama.

She’s now telling other relatives i’m abandoning the family.

My boyfriend thinks I made the right call. My older sister says I’m being cruel and that mom needs support. i don’t think i should have to sacrifice my mental health every year just to keep up appearances. AITA?

Here is what folks are saying.

Definitely.

BF is SO right.

Her sister sounds just as toxic.

SO selfish.

Doesn’t seem cold at all.

The parents sound terrible. Good riddance.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a dad who got so fed up with his misbehaving son that he told the school to “just handle it.”