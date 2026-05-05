“Not My Son”: The Moment a Widowed Father Filed for Divorce After Learning What His New Wife Said Behind His Back

Moving back home as an adult is already humbling, but it hits different when your stepmother treats you like a squatter in your own family house.

When a grieving son returned home after quitting med school and losing his mother to cancer, his father’s new wife made it her personal mission to push him out.

She wasn’t ready for the consequences that would have.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA / I am the cause of my father’s divorce My mother passed away five years ago. Afterward, my father married a woman who has three children, each from a different father: a 3-year-old boy, an 8-year-old girl, and a 17-year-old boy.

This definitely wasn’t an easy transition.

It was never a problem for me, but it was a difficult situation because I was still hurting from my mother’s death, though I never said anything. I was studying medicine abroad, but the problems began when I went back home for vacation to see my father. My brother, who also lives abroad, came along as well.

Immediately, they felt ostracized by their stepmother.

When we arrived, we discovered that my stepmother didn’t want us in the house; she felt we should have booked a hotel. This made no sense since no one in our family had ever done that when visiting, and the house is very large.

She also openly talked very unkindly about them and made them feel extremely unwelcome.

Later, my sister-in-law told me that my stepmother had been saying a lot of bad things about me. She excluded my brother and me from everything — she took no photos with us and didn’t want us to go out with them.

So instead of leaving, this student decided to stay even longer.

Since I wanted to quit medicine anyway, I saw everything as a sign to move back and live with my father again. That is what I did, but she hated it. Even though I barely leave my room, she still makes comments about me living with my father at my age (I’m 27).

But then life threw another curve ball.

The thing is, I went to study medicine but had to stop for two years to care for my mother while she had cancer. I went back to my studies after she passed, but I struggled with severe depression and eventually quit. Now, I don’t have a job and have just started a new course at university, so I don’t know exactly what she expects me to do. Everyone in our family has started to dislike her because of how she treats my brother and me.

His father is supportive enough, but his stepmother still wants nothing to do with him.

My father does everything he can for her children; since he is retired, he takes care of them at home all day while she works. He also pays for everything and even helps her with her job. She wants a “perfect” family consisting only of herself, my father, and her three children. She doesn’t want my brother and me in the picture, which is why she can’t stand me living there.

Even his very existence appears to bother her.

I’m serious when I say I stay in my bedroom 99% of the time. My father actually has to ask me to come out and “live a little.” I don’t even speak to her, yet she still can’t stand it. In conclusion, my father is now filing for divorce.

This all escalated very fast.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user would wager to bet this divorce would have happened regardless.

Why not talk to his father directly about it?

Maybe the father didn’t show the best judgement by even marrying her in the first place.

There seems to be a familiar trend.

Some people marry into a family and forget the family was there first.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who is ready to file for divorce after her husband drained their child’s college savings for an old Ford Bronco.