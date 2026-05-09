‘Not Safe Enough’: Why a Hotel’s Standard Security Wasn’t Good Enough for This Elite Guest’s Ride

We don’t mean to stereotype, but the fact is that SOME people who have a lot of money think that the world revolves around them…and only them.

In today’s story, a worker wrote about a customer who wasn’t happy when he found out about the parking situation at a hotel.

Take a look at what went down.

So you’re saying I have to park my 170k sports car in a PUBLIC parking?! “Oh, the entitlement. Why do guests assume the front desk exists to shatter rules at the sight of a fancy car? Dude calls, demands the rock-bottom day rate, then asks about parking.

Here’s the deal…

I explain: yes, we do have a parking, but no advance booking… You know, limited spaces, first-come at check-in. Shocking concept. “But can you make an exception?” Sure, let me just rewrite company policy for you. No. “So what do I do?”

Figure it out!

Public parking out front, genius. “But my sports car is worth 170k! You think I should risk it in PUBLIC?!” Sir, our parking might be free. Can’t guarantee. Shrug. “Thanks for nothing. Keep your stupid rules.” Hangs up Ten minutes later: room booked by someone who apparently owns a normal car. Miracles happen.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader had a lot to say.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this reader shared a story.

Some folks think that rules should be rewritten just for them…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was on break when she was physically dragged back to the register by a customer.