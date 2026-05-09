May 9, 2026 at 5:20 am

‘Not Safe Enough’: Why a Hotel’s Standard Security Wasn’t Good Enough for This Elite Guest’s Ride

by Matthew Gilligan

man in front of a car

Pexels

We don’t mean to stereotype, but the fact is that SOME people who have a lot of money think that the world revolves around them…and only them.

In today’s story, a worker wrote about a customer who wasn’t happy when he found out about the parking situation at a hotel.

Take a look at what went down.

So you’re saying I have to park my 170k sports car in a PUBLIC parking?!

“Oh, the entitlement.

Why do guests assume the front desk exists to shatter rules at the sight of a fancy car?

Dude calls, demands the rock-bottom day rate, then asks about parking.

Here’s the deal…

I explain: yes, we do have a parking, but no advance booking… You know, limited spaces, first-come at check-in.

Shocking concept.

“But can you make an exception?”

Sure, let me just rewrite company policy for you.

No.

“So what do I do?”

Figure it out!

Public parking out front, genius.

“But my sports car is worth 170k! You think I should risk it in PUBLIC?!”

Sir, our parking might be free. Can’t guarantee. Shrug.

“Thanks for nothing. Keep your stupid rules.” Hangs up

Ten minutes later: room booked by someone who apparently owns a normal car. Miracles happen.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 05 07 at 6.32.37 PM ‘Not Safe Enough’: Why a Hotel’s Standard Security Wasn’t Good Enough for This Elite Guest’s Ride

Another reader had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2026 05 07 at 6.32.51 PM ‘Not Safe Enough’: Why a Hotel’s Standard Security Wasn’t Good Enough for This Elite Guest’s Ride

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 05 07 at 6.33.22 PM ‘Not Safe Enough’: Why a Hotel’s Standard Security Wasn’t Good Enough for This Elite Guest’s Ride

Another person spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 05 07 at 6.33.36 PM ‘Not Safe Enough’: Why a Hotel’s Standard Security Wasn’t Good Enough for This Elite Guest’s Ride

And this reader shared a story.

Screenshot 2026 05 07 at 6.34.06 PM ‘Not Safe Enough’: Why a Hotel’s Standard Security Wasn’t Good Enough for This Elite Guest’s Ride

Some folks think that rules should be rewritten just for them…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was on break when she was physically dragged back to the register by a customer.

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