‘Not Safe Enough’: Why a Hotel’s Standard Security Wasn’t Good Enough for This Elite Guest’s Ride
We don’t mean to stereotype, but the fact is that SOME people who have a lot of money think that the world revolves around them…and only them.
In today’s story, a worker wrote about a customer who wasn’t happy when he found out about the parking situation at a hotel.
Take a look at what went down.
So you’re saying I have to park my 170k sports car in a PUBLIC parking?!
“Oh, the entitlement.
Why do guests assume the front desk exists to shatter rules at the sight of a fancy car?
Dude calls, demands the rock-bottom day rate, then asks about parking.
Here’s the deal…
I explain: yes, we do have a parking, but no advance booking… You know, limited spaces, first-come at check-in.
Shocking concept.
“But can you make an exception?”
Sure, let me just rewrite company policy for you.
No.
“So what do I do?”
Figure it out!
Public parking out front, genius.
“But my sports car is worth 170k! You think I should risk it in PUBLIC?!”
Sir, our parking might be free. Can’t guarantee. Shrug.
“Thanks for nothing. Keep your stupid rules.” Hangs up
Ten minutes later: room booked by someone who apparently owns a normal car. Miracles happen.”
Reddit users shared their thoughts.
This person weighed in.
Another reader had a lot to say.
This Reddit user shared their thoughts.
Another person spoke up.
And this reader shared a story.
Some folks think that rules should be rewritten just for them…
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was on break when she was physically dragged back to the register by a customer.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.