“Policy vs. Reality”: Why This Woman Chose a 10-Day Break Over a Nasal Swab

Workplace policies during lockdown often led to confusing and inconsistent decisions.,

In this story, a woman was working at a riding stable and got a massive migraine.

She was told to either take a Covid test or stay home for 10 days after reporting a migraine.

So she accepted the 10-day option, which quickly changed his boss’s mind.

Check out the full details below…

During Covid, boss was trying to keep us “safe” This was back at the height of lockdown, and I worked at a riding stable. This facility, like almost all places at the time, would not allow employees to come to work if they had Covid. Rightly so.

This woman woke up with a migraine.

One morning, I woke up with a massive migraine. I got them frequently even before Covid. I called to take a sick day. They said fine, but I would have to take a Covid test before I could come back. I said it is not Covid, migraines are not even a symptom of it.

She told her boss she would take the ten-day recovery break.

My boss said, “Well we have to be sure. Our policy says either have a negative test or you cannot come to work for ten days.” Keep in mind, our work was almost entirely outside in the fresh air. So I said, fine then, I will take the ten days.

Her boss changed her mind.

Faced with the possibility of having to clean stalls and feed out hay by herself for nearly two weeks, she suddenly “discovered” a way I could return earlier. As in, the next day, which is when I felt better anyway, she decided not all illnesses were Covid. And sometimes a migraine is just a migraine, LOL. She gave me two options.

Her boss got upset that she didn’t choose the option her boss wanted.

I chose one, then she got upset when I did not choose the one she wanted. I would have been perfectly willing to get the test if she had just said that. But she threw in the ten days option.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Short and simple.

This one has a question.

This user shares their personal experience.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

Finally, a pastor speaks up.

Funny how “strict policy” softens when you pick the inconvenient option.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a carpenter who was shocked to find the police waiting for him after his last day of work.