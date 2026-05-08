Recruiter Talked Down to a Candidate Without Realizing They’d Already Accepted Another Job

Recruiters can be a peculiar bunch.

They hold a lot of power in their hands and some of them can be downright arrogant and rude.

In today’s story, a worker talked about how a recruiter gave them a hard time…after they already took another position.

Check it out!

A recruiter at a company tried to belittle me after I had already accepted another job. “I just finished my job search. I had several good offers, accepted one of them, and politely began to apologize to the other companies and withdraw from the remaining processes. One of the companies I declined, their recruiter called me and said they were very impressed with me and wanted to have a quick video call to present a better offer. I thought to myself, what’s there to lose? The worst that could happen is I’d waste fifteen minutes.

This was odd…

But the call was very strange. Instead of talking numbers, the recruiter started to pick apart my experience and belittle it. He kept hinting that my background wasn’t a great fit for their ‘top-tier’ culture and that the role would likely be beyond my capabilities. The most infuriating part was when he told me he would keep my CV ‘on file’ in case an entry-level position opened up later. This was all while he was supposedly trying to convince *me* to join them. For a moment, I wanted to blow up at him, but I composed myself, politely said, ‘Thank you for your time,’ and hung up.

People are strange!

Seriously, what’s the reason for all that bitterness just because a candidate chose another company? It’s very strange, honestly. Thinking about it later, I didn’t do anything that might make him act like that. I keep repeating that interview in my head, and I am sure I didn’t do anything wrong. Actually, I wasn’t as nervous during the interview this time as I used to be. I think the reason is this tool I found and used during this interview. Nothing magical, just kept my thoughts organized and clear. Just noting it because this is the only thing different I made in this interview.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This doesn’t seem like a good way to attract quality candidates to a company…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who completed her interview, then told the interviewer how rude she’d thought he was the whole time.