Roommate Refuses to Rehome Surprise Litter of Kittens Despite Not Being Able to Afford Vet Care, Causing Condo Conflict

This is the kind of story that drives me up the wall!

Listen, if you’re not going to be a responsible pet owner, then the best thing you can do is not have pets at all.

It’s not fair to you and, more importantly, it’s absolutely not fair to the poor animals that have to live at your mercy.

Leave that to other folks who have the time, money, and patience to fully commit to raising them!

In today’s story, a woman got honest about why she doesn’t want her irresponsible roommate to get another cat…when she’s not even taking great care of the one she already owns.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for telling my roommate she can’t have another cat? “My (23f) roommate (20f) lives with me in a 3 bedroom condo. It’s divided with a room for each of us and then an office for my schoolwork and for her to do hair. My roommate entered the contract with one cat, Uno. Then came Dos, a severely malnourished kitten who we found on the side of the road. Dos has gotten healthier over the months, or so we thought.

Well, they didn’t see this coming!

Nope, the cat was pregnant and gave birth on a random Tuesday. My roommate won’t vaccinate the mom or child or neuter the cats because she can’t afford it yet (Dos needs her tail amputated from it breaking wrong before we got her but that hasn’t happened either).

This sounds like a pretty frustrating situation…

My roommate promised to give away the baby but now she’s refusing to, saying that she wants to keep him. Three things wrong with that: I have a massive dog that the cats can’t stand, so the cats are all kept in her small room all day. That feels very unfair to them. I gave my roommate a year notice about adopting a dog, and gave her multiple updates, letting her know I would drop it if she asked because it’s her house too. I get no notice, no asking if I’m ok with it, nothing. She can’t afford the cats she already has. Dos bit her and she had to go to urgent care because the cat isn’t VACCINATED. AITA?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen girl who went above and beyond for a friend, only to be berated about not spending enough money on a gift.

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this reader thinks they both SUCK.

There’s nothing that makes me blood boil quite like people who get animals and then don’t care for them properly.

It’s infuriating!

And I have a feeling that most of you out there would agree with me on this one.

I think she’s doing the right thing by telling her roommate how she feels and discouraging her from getting another cat.

No way, Jose!

Her roommate sounds pretty darn irresponsible.