Scheduling Sabotage? The Parenting War Sparked by a ‘Secret’ Haircut Appointment

There’s something special about watching a child grow up. That’s why most parents want to be present for their child’s big “firsts.”

So, what would you do if your spouse scheduled your child’s first haircut on a day you were likely stuck working? Would you just accept that you won’t be there? Or would you push your spouse into changing it?

In the following story, one mom finds herself in this dilemma and is considering the latter. Here’s what’s going on.

WIBTA for wanting to tell my spouse to cancel the haircut he booked for our son if I can’t be there? Way before my son was born, our child’s first haircut was promised to my spouse’s cousin. Since my son was conceived, I started getting excited for his first haircut! I expressed that excitement many times, and now my son’s birthday is one month away, and I decided with my spouse that it was time for his first cut. I asked my spouse to book it with his cousin for before his birthday so they can both look nice for the party. Today, my spouse casually mentioned he booked it for two Saturdays from now. My heart dropped because I work every second weekend. I asked what time she was coming because I probably work that day.

Her spouse didn’t want to cancel it.

My spouse just said, “Well, that’s when it’s booked.” I got quiet after that, and we haven’t talked much since. I want to tell him to cancel my son’s appointment if I can’t book it off from work. My job is short-staffed, with new staff currently and even more new staff starting soon. That being said, they don’t like it when you put in a request on short notice. They consider that to be less than a month, unfortunately. So even when I ask, there’s a very good chance it will be denied. I could possibly call in sick as a last resort, but I don’t want to leave the new staff alone. AITA?

Eek! It’s understandable that she wants to be there, but it’s not as obvious why he can’t change the date.

Let’s take a look at how the readers over at Reddit suggest she handle it.

This reader think they both need to grow up.

Here’s someone who think they need to communicate better.

It’s actually his cousin.

For this person, there are no winners.

This is such an easy thing to fix. All she needs to do is call and switch the appointment.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a young woman who has spent years raising more than a dozen siblings, and wants to say goodbye to her family for good.