She Attended Her Brother’s Wedding as a Groomsman Wearing All Black, but the Bride Blamed Her for Her White Nails

Some weddings come with unreasonable rules and expectations.

In this story, a woman attended her brother’s wedding and followed the groomsmen’s all-black dress code.

However, the bride became upset over her white nail color and later confronted her about it.

What seemed like a small detail quickly turned into ongoing tension within the family.

Sheesh! What a petty reason to be upset about, right? Read the full story below to find out more.

AITAH for wearing white nails to my brothers wedding? I (19F) was a groomsman at my brother’s (26M) wedding. His wife is 25F. I wore all black to match with the fellow groomsmen. I have always consistently gotten white nails for the last 3 years. I believe they work well with anything.

This woman noticed that the bride was giving her an attitude.

At the wedding, my brother’s wife barely spoke to me. When she did, she had an attitude. I chalked it down to her being a bridezilla. This was completely understandable, as I am a makeup artist. I have been to many weddings. I have dealt with many distressed brides. I noticed her bridesmaids being weird to me as well the whole night.

She later learned that the bride didn’t like that her nails were painted white.

After her honeymoon, I got a text. It informed me that she said absolutely no white at her wedding. She said she took offense to the fact that I was wearing white. I responded, confused, since I wore all black. She was actually offended by my nail color.

She explained to her that it wasn’t intentional.

I told her that I really did not mean to intentionally offend her. I said that if she had told me to change them before the wedding, I would have. She said I should have known that it would be an issue. I told her that I believe it is an overreaction. I said that no one was paying attention to my short, white-colored nails.

Now, her sister-in-law isn’t speaking to her at all.

After that, she refused to speak to me at family events. Now, she tries to either have my family not invite me or she will not come herself. AITA?

Seriously, for white nails, the bride reacted that way?

I don’t know if she was being petty or just unreasonably hilarious. Lol.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who restored a vintage camera with her own money and doesn’t want to hand it over to family.

Let’s see the reactions of other people.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

The bride is nuts, says this one.

This person makes a good point.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Apparently, even your nails need to follow the wedding theme and color.