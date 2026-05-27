She Didn’t Want to Be Alone in the Car With Him After a Group Hangout, but He Refused to Drive Out of His Way

Going out with a group of friends is always a lot of fun, and when someone new joins the group, it can be even more enjoyable for everyone. Of course, getting to know new people well takes time.

What would you do if you were driving several people from your group home, including the new woman whom you just met that evening, but she asked you to drop her off first, even though it was out of the way?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so he refused to go 20 minutes out of his way just so she wasn’t in the car alone with him, which made her uncomfortable. She got upset and just got out with another woman, with whom she was closer friends, but now everything is awkward.

Should he have just gone out of his way to make her comfortable? Or should she have just taken the ride home and said thank you? Read the details below and see what you think.

AITAH for refusing to drive a longer route to drop a girl off because she didnt want to be alone in the car with me? I feel like its relevant to mention I’m a male. This situation involves me and 3 other people. Lets call them Joe, Sandra, and Amy.

This sounds like a great group of friends.

I’m good friends with Joe, we’ve been friends since we were kids. I know Sandra through Joe and the three of us hang out regularly. Last week, Sandra invited her friend Amy to hang out with us. Amy and Sandra are good friends and shes met Joe before. It was my first time meeting her. We just saw a movie and then went bowling.

This is really nice of him.

When everything was done Sandra asked me if I was ok to drive Amy home. I said yeah no problem. I’m the only one who drives so I usually drop everyone off after we see each other. I live in the middle of nowhere, like an hour north of all of them. They all live pretty close together.

No reason to waste time going out of his way.

From where we were and where everyone’s house is, it made sense to drop off Joe first, then Sandra, and then Amy. Then continue on home. We didn’t discuss the logistics in advance so I dropped Joe off first, then was heading to Sandras. I could tell Amy and Sandra were texting each other and they were kind of whispering.

I kind of get it, she doesn’t know this guy very well at all. But they should have said something before he started driving.

I had a feeling they were talking about me but I didn’t know for sure until Sandra just pointed out I made a wrong turn and Amy’s house was the other way. I explained it made more sense to drop Sandra off first, then Amy. It was only at this point Amy mentioned she didn’t want to be alone in the car with me. Her only reason was because I’m a man and she alluded that being alone in a car with a man she doesn’t really know is unsafe.

This would be quite inconvenient.

So what she was asking me was to drop her off next then drive 10 minutes back, in the opposite direction of my house, to drop Sandra off. Then another 10 minutes, back the exact same way I just came from, passing Amy’s house again, in order to get home.

This would be really awkward.

My drive home is already an hour from town so I said no. I didn’t want to add an extra 20 minutes to my already 60 minute drive. They were both really pressuring me and trying to guilt me into just doing it but I kept saying no. It was such an awkward car ride because they just didn’t give up.

She must have been really uncomfortable with him.

Amy just got out of the car at Sandras house. She kind of slammed the door all aggressively which made me mad me off a little. I just drove straight home afterwards. Joe called me the next day and heard what happened. He felt like I should have just done it but I feel like their ask was unreasonable.

He wasn’t under any obligation to go out of his way.

I’m not going to go way out of my way to do a favour for someone who just thinks I’m some messed up abuser or something. Anyways, just looking for opinions on whether or not I’m in the wrong here. AITA?

This is a tough situation. On the one hand, it is understandable that she is uncomfortable being alone with someone who is basically a stranger. On the other hand, going 20 minutes out of your way for a stranger is also unreasonable.

Why didn’t the ladies offer him some money or something to do it? Or else they should have discussed the driving route before leaving.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who was totally humiliated when he learned the real reason his friends had ditched him.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this difficult situation.

This woman understands her fear, but also says it wasn’t his job to drive extra.

He should have made the suggestion that she get out at Sandra’s house.

This commenter says Amy handled it immaturely.

This should have been discussed before anyone got in the car.

She got out, which is fine, but she shouldn’t have made it awkward.

If she wasn’t comfortable with him, she should have arranged her own ride home. Putting her safety first is, of course, completely understandable. Forcing other people to inconvenience themselves just to feel safer, however, is not.

This guy did nothing wrong and wasn’t even under any obligation to give any of them a ride home. He certainly didn’t have to add 20 minutes to his drive for someone he doesn’t know very well.