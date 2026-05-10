She Doesn’t Have a Bedroom in Her Crowded Family Home, and Now She Wants to Claim Her Sister’s Space

Fair living space matters a lot in shared homes.

In this story, a teenage girl has been without a proper bedroom for three years while living in a crowded household.

As siblings moved in and out of rooms, she remained stuck in a curtained-off corner of the living room.

Now, another empty bedroom has reopened, but tension is rising over who should get it.

Check out the full story below.

Should I have a bedroom? AITAH? I’m a 16-year-old girl in a basically all-male house. I haven’t had a bedroom in 3 years since I moved to live with my mom. When I came back to live with my stepdad, my older brother (18 now) took my room. He moved all his stuff in. Now, I’m stuck in a curtained-off area of my living room.

This teenage girl doesn’t have complete privacy.

I only really have room for my bed, dresser, and desk for my TV. All my other belongings have mostly been put into suitcases or boxes. They are shoved under my bed. I didn’t have a problem with this at first. There were only 2 bedrooms and 3 adults plus me.

Her older sister moved out, but left her things in her bedroom.

But now, my sister has moved to another area again. She left all her stuff in her bedroom. She says she is going to come back to pick it all up. Or she might choose to move back.

She has been waiting for 3 years to get her own bedroom.

The only reason she got the bedroom was because my other brother moved out. She started paying a bit of rent at the time. But now that she is gone and not paying rent, I am stuck sitting next to a completely empty room. I have been waiting 3 years.

Now, she’s wondering if she should just move into her sister’s old bedroom.

So, what do you think? Should I get that room or am I just being impatient? I asked my sister if it is possible to start moving some stuff around. She said she feels like we just want to get rid of her. I love her and I like living with her. But I am getting sick of constantly getting walked in on because I do not have a door.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person makes a valid point.

Absolutely ridiculous, says this one.

Here’s a sound suggestion.

Finally, people are taking OP’s side.

Being the youngest can come with serious disadvantages.