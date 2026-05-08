She Needs the Job to Survive, But Her Coworkers Are Making Sure She Wants to Quit

Imagine having a job you desperately need to keep in order to pay the bills and feed your kids. What would you do if some of your coworkers caused so much unnecessary drama that it was stressing you out and making you worry about your job security? Would you look for another job or stick it out?

In this story, one single mom is in this situation, and she really doesn’t want to lose her job. Let’s read all about it.

AIO my supervisor refuses to listen and is trying to get me fired, I responded by getting him written up Start off by saying I hate retail but it is a tough job market where I am so im stuck here until I get into trades school. I, (30F) work in a facility that sells everything except produce for $5 and under. Its a diverse team working at my job, and usually we all get along and share laughs. Lately however two people in power have been angry at me nonstop.

She thinks they’re acting like babies.

Sometimes they dont even have a reason to be angry. Other times it’s a mutual problem and should be dealt with but it won’t be because the other party won’t speak to me when I try to reconcile. Im 30 years old and getting into tiffs with grown adults who are acting like children. My children dont even act like this and it really bothers me that even my 8 and 10 year old are telling me they’re being big babies. Even if it makes me laugh.

She overheard the manager write up a team lead.

Anyways, today was one such day, but I got the upper hand finally. My team lead wasnt in charge per the store manager, and he went into the office and tried adding his designated tasks onto my list, only to be found out when I went to the supervisor that was designated as in charge after he gave the updated tasks to me. Said supervisor went into the office with the other team lead and there was a very serious conversation held with the store manager on the phone that I unfortunately overheard because I was taking apart a shipment of merchandise. He got written up on the spot.

She was not going to put up with his nonsense.

Then later he started sabotaging my work when I was on the sales floor putting stock away. I snapped. I told him if he kept doing it he’d hear from the store manager twice in one day, and his petty attacks were being documented. He stormed off and went home early in an angry fit arguing with the supervisor in charge that I was disrespectful and rude to him whenever we worked together.

She really needs this job.

The supervisor in charge told me not to worry and that she’s noticed it all too and has photographed everything and sent it to the store manager. I have kids to feed. Im a single mom. I missed out on birthdays and school plays just to keep us clothed, fed, housed after leaving my ex husband. After the maddening struggle to find work in this market, im having panic attacks at work, on my bus rides home, and after I send my kids to bed. We can’t afford to be on income assistance or for me to lose my job and this seems to be the route im heading down. AIO?

It’s too bad her coworkers are making her time at work so stressful. It doesn’t sound like her job is at risk though. Her supervisor has her back.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

One person suggests applying for other jobs.

Another person thinks her days there are numbered.

This person thinks she might be overreacting.

This is good advice.

Someone deserves to be fired, but it’s not her.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a carpenter who was met by police as he tried to leave his job on his last day.