She Planned A Beautiful Small Wedding Ceremony For Her Family To Attend, But Her Scheming Sister Had Something Else In Mind

Some families truly make group functions harder than they need to be.

What would you do if your sibling planned a vacation on the same day as your wedding? One woman recently shared a baffling story about this with Reddit. Here’s what she said.

Gave sister my wedding date. She promptly books herself and my parents a cruise on that weekend.

I got engaged recently.

My fiancé and I decided that we would have a short engagement, and get married later this year.

My fiancé’s sister lives in another country and will be visiting for three weeks in the fall, so we decided that’s our window.

Seems like this couple took everyone into account early.

We reached out to all of our siblings and asked which of the three weekends would work best.

We decided on a date.

I told my siblings what weekend it would be and to mark it down.

She doesn’t even need a wedding planner!

Two days later later, my sister sent a lengthy text to the group, inviting us all on the cruise that she had just finished booking for herself and my parents… that departs at 8:00 am the day after our wedding, 2000 miles away.

I called her to remind her that we had chosen that date as our wedding day.

She said she remembered and that she just figured we would do our wedding on the cruise.

Uh…not exactly how that works, sis.

When I asked her about my fiancé’s family and friends, she said “Oh, well I guess you can invite them on the cruise too? Dad’s really looking forward to it!”

I still haven’t figured out whether she double-booked herself and lied, or whether she seriously took it upon herself to plan my wedding as a cruise and invite only my family to our wedding.

She has since rescheduled the cruise.

That sounds like the best solution here to put it mildly. Let’s see how the good folks of Reddit chimed in on this one.

The comments immediately jumped to the important questions.



One person called the sister’s bluff immediately.



And rightfully characterized her.



Others expressed their codolences.



And another person could relate all too well.



These family matters are going to haunt them for years to come.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose guests couldn’t follow one simple wedding ask.