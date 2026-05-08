She Planned a Friends Trip, but Got Ditched for a Couple—Then Setting Boundaries Led to Her Being Frozen Out

Nothing says “group trip” like realizing you accidentally booked yourself as the third wheel.

She spent hours planning the perfect DC getaway: restaurants, itinerary, logistics, the whole thing. Everyone agreed beforehand.

Then the actual trip happened. Four-hour delays, abandoned plans, weird couple energy…and by the end of it, everyone went home together without her.

AITA for confronting my friends about a trip and setting boundaries? I’m in college and became friends with two girls, Rachel and Kat. Rachel has a boyfriend, Peter, and they tend to act like a unit. I planned a DC trip for us and spent hours making an itinerary, checking with them beforehand. Kat contributed, and Rachel said she was fine with anything.

What could go wrong?

During the trip, things didn’t go as planned. They were 4 hours late because Rachel and Peter were “play fighting,” and when we finally went out, Rachel suddenly didn’t want the food we had planned. The day felt unorganized and frustrating, especially since I had put in a lot of effort.

Woof.

Later, Rachel told Peter to take me home early, and Kat also changed plans and didn’t stay at my place like originally planned. They all went back together without me, which upset me since I felt like my effort wasn’t respected. Afterward, Kat told me privately she also felt like a third wheel around Rachel and Peter. When Rachel later mentioned planning a NYC trip, I calmly told her I wasn’t mad but wanted boundaries going forward, like separating couple time and better communication so the same issues wouldn’t happen again.

Fair enough.

After that, Rachel stopped initiating conversation with me. Kat also became distant. They’ve been hanging out without me and didn’t invite me to things. I even asked Kat to hang out one day and she said no, but then posted herself with mutual friends doing the same activity the next day. I was recently removed from a group chat for a future NYC trip that I had originally been added to before I brought up my concerns.

Well, that’s not fair.

Now I feel like I’m being excluded instead of them communicating with me. I didn’t think I was wrong for bringing up what happened and setting boundaries, especially since Kat had the same issues privately. AITA?

Reddit largely leaned NTA, with many agreeing that calmly communicating frustrations and setting expectations for future trips is a mature and reasonable thing to do.

This person says expressing feelings = nothing wrong.

This person says they’re not even worth it.

And this person says these “friends” don’t even sound like real friends…

She planned a girls’ trip and accidentally booked herself into a couples retreat.

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