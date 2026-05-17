May 16, 2026 at 10:35 pm

She Showed What Her Labrador and Border Collie Mix Puppy Looks Like, and People Can’t Get Enough

by Matthew Gilligan

dog on a sidewalk

TikTok/@freddiewuf

One of the best parts of the dog world is that when two different breeds get together, the results can be amazing!

A TikTok user posted a video and showed viewers her cute pup, Freddie, who has a pretty distinctive look.

dog on a sidewalk

TikTok/@freddiewuf

The video’s text overlay reads, “Ever wondered what a Border Collie mixed with a Labrador looks like?”

And this is definitely a cute guy!

dog on a sidewalk

TikTok/@freddiewuf

The pooch wagged his tail.

He knows how cute he is, no doubt about it!

dog on a sidewalk

TikTok/@freddiewuf

Check out the video.

@freddiethewoof

The little butt wiggles 🥹 #fyp #puppy #borador #bordercollie #labrador

♬ this is what it look like – lucas

Here’s another video of Freddie after he did something naughty!

@freddiethewoof

Definitely innocent 🙂‍↕️ #puppy #borador #labrador #bordercollie #sharkphase

♬ original sound – grestyyy

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared a photo of their pooch.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 10.19.22 AM She Showed What Her Labrador and Border Collie Mix Puppy Looks Like, and People Can’t Get Enough

Another individual did, too.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 10.19.32 AM She Showed What Her Labrador and Border Collie Mix Puppy Looks Like, and People Can’t Get Enough

And this TikTokker weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 10.19.45 AM She Showed What Her Labrador and Border Collie Mix Puppy Looks Like, and People Can’t Get Enough

What an adorable pooch!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.

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