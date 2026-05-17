She Showed What Her Labrador and Border Collie Mix Puppy Looks Like, and People Can’t Get Enough

One of the best parts of the dog world is that when two different breeds get together, the results can be amazing!

A TikTok user posted a video and showed viewers her cute pup, Freddie, who has a pretty distinctive look.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Ever wondered what a Border Collie mixed with a Labrador looks like?”

And this is definitely a cute guy!

The pooch wagged his tail.

He knows how cute he is, no doubt about it!

Check out the video.

Here’s another video of Freddie after he did something naughty!

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared a photo of their pooch.

Another individual did, too.

And this TikTokker weighed in.

What an adorable pooch!

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