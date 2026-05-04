She Spoke To The Manager Of A Clothing Store Twice Because She Wasn’t Asked If She Needed Help, So Her Husband Said She Was Being Too Critical

When you are shopping for clothes, you expect to have a good experience and get good service from the employees.

What would you do if one time you were shopping, the employees didn’t ask if you needed help, and the next time, an employee was chewing her gum very loudly?

That is what happened to the customer in this story, and she complained to the manager each time, but her husband says that it was not necessary and the employees could have gotten in trouble.

AITA for speaking to a manager about an employees behavior? So on Christmas Eve, I had the day off from work so I decided to do some shopping for myself for a nice outfit for Christmas dinner.

Small towns can be nice this way.

I live in a pretty small town so there’s really only one place to shop. I go there pretty frequently so all the employees know me. I found some clothes I liked and went up to check out. I didn’t recognize the girl up there. She looked young, probably a teenager and was visibly pregnant.

Chewing gum like this can be very off putting.

We made small talk about the holidays and she was very nice throughout the transaction, except for one thing: she was chomping on gum the whole time she was speaking to me and ringing up my purchases. Not just like a gentle chew or anything, but smacking loudly.

It would definitely bother me.

Now I’m not especially bothered by the gum smacking but I think it would be borderline offensive for older women. So, after I paid I pulled the manager aside and said, very nicely, that I knew the girl was new, and that she was chomping on her gum loudly and that it may bother some people, even if it didn’t bother me.

Maybe this customer complaints a bit too much.

The manager didn’t seem so surprised so maybe this is an everyday occurrence or something. She did say that she had been working there for almost five months but I didn’t recognize her so I thought she was new. I was hesitant to bring it up because last time I was there I complained to the same manager too. When I came in I wasn’t greeted or spoken to for about fifteen minutes of me being in the store.

If she needed help, she could have gone to the register to ask for it.

I realize they were busy, but there were two girls working and surely one of them could have paused on the registers and come to ask if I needed help. I called the next day and brought it up and got an apology. But I feel that the gum issue was justified because someone would come along and bring it up who isn’t as nice as me.

Any complaint to a manager can get an employee in trouble.

My husband said that it wasn’t a big deal and she may have gotten in trouble but I really doubt it. I just wanted to prevent a bigger issue for the girl in the future. AITA?

Not really, but it definitely seems like this woman is too quick to complain about things that don’t much matter.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

It is crazy that she doesn’t realize what she is doing.

I laughed at this part too.

This commenter says she is entitled.

She is being ridiculous.

This person says she complains too much.

She sure complains a lot for someone who claims to be nice.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about an employee on break who was grabbed and hauled to the register.