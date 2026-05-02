Craft Store Cashier Is Shopping On Her Lunch Break, But A Rude Customer Grabs Her By The Arm And Pulls Her Up To The Registers

Imagine working at a store, and on your lunch break, you decide to do some shopping at that same store. How would you respond if a customer asked you if you worked there? Would you explain that you do but that you’re on your lunch break, or would you simply say “no” since technically you’re not working at that moment?

In this story, one teenage girl is in this situation, and she chooses the first option. The rude customer clearly didn’t understand or care about the lunch break part, and the situation escalated from there.

Let’s read all about it.

Customer tried paying with fake money, expected me to serve him Hi i’m 17F and I work at Michaels the craft store. This happened the other week. I was on my lunch break shopping as a normal customer (no uniform or identification that says i work there), and this man comes running up to me asking me if i work here. I told him “yes, but technically not right now since i’m on my lunch and not being paid.” He proceeds to ignore my entire sentence, and grabbed me by the arm (this man was probably his early 30 and as I stated before I am 17 and a very small female.) as he drags me to the register he’s saying your cashier needs help and i’ve been waiting for my change for 5 minutes now.

She helped more than she should’ve considering she’s on her lunch break.

I ask him to please remove his hand from me before I drop the candles I was holding, and to his benefit he did. We make it up to the front and there is a long line with one cashier working. I proceed to just page on the PA system for backup. And go back to my lunch break. Next thing i know the man’s friend is coming up to me and also grabs me by the arm to drag me to the registers.

Her manager intervened.

I exclaim “what is with you and your friend and your need to put your hands on me, now please remove them before I get someone to escort you out” My manger then approached me and asked if i could hop on register for just a couple minutes and i’ll get an extra 5 for my lunch. Annoyed i do what she asks and hop on register and start ringing up the guy who grabbed me. He had a $3,000 basket of sewing lights and visa gift cards and pulled out a wad of cash.

Uh-oh!

So i took the cash from him and it definitely didn’t feel right so i put them through our bill readers and marked them with the counterfeit marker and both showed up as fake bills. I proceeded to hand back all the money he gave me and told him that he needs to leave the store and that he’s not welcome back and I will be informing my manger and they will decide whether a police report needs to be filed. The guy fast walks out the door and l tell my manager everything and tell them i’ll be needing 15 minutes more lunch time since the guy took up 18 minutes of my time and wasted them. I didn’t get the extra lunch time.

I think I’d be looking for a different job. Although, she did make one mistake. When the guy asked if she worked there, she should’ve just said “no.”

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

One person points out a tactic scammers often use.

Another person calls out the manager about the lunch break issue.

This person points out an even bigger problem!

Here’s some good advice.

What an awful day at work!

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