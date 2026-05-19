May 19, 2026 at 2:47 am

She Was Rescued and Given a New Home, and Now She Can’t Stop Smiling

by Matthew Gilligan

dog with a smile

TikTok/@sandy_corgimix

This is the kind of video we all need in our algorithms more often!

A dog named Sandy who was rescued from Romania and is now living in the UK is the star of a viral video her owner posted on TikTok to show folks how this pup is now living the good life!

woman talking about her dog

TikTok/@sandy_corgimix

Sandy’s owner told viewers, “People stop me on a walk to tell me my dog has a really happy face.”

The text overlay reads, “And they’re right.”

dog with a smile

TikTok/@sandy_corgimix

The video shows different clips of Sandy constantly smiling while relaxing and taking walks.

What a happy pooch!

You love to see it!

dog with a smile

TikTok/@sandy_corgimix

Check out the video.

@sandy_corgimix

People stop me on a walk to tell me how my rescue dog has such a happy looking face – and spoiler alert they’re right! 😄💛 Sandy is such a good smiler! #rescuedog #dogtok #dogsoftiktok #corgi #corgisoftiktok

♬ Pink Pony Club x All Star Kooze Mix – Kooze

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 04 07 at 4.56.37 PM She Was Rescued and Given a New Home, and Now She Can’t Stop Smiling

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 04 07 at 4.56.46 PM She Was Rescued and Given a New Home, and Now She Can’t Stop Smiling

And this TikTokker shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 04 07 at 4.56.54 PM She Was Rescued and Given a New Home, and Now She Can’t Stop Smiling

This is the kind of wholesome content you need in your life today!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , ,

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