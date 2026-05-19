She Was Rescued and Given a New Home, and Now She Can’t Stop Smiling

This is the kind of video we all need in our algorithms more often!

A dog named Sandy who was rescued from Romania and is now living in the UK is the star of a viral video her owner posted on TikTok to show folks how this pup is now living the good life!

Sandy’s owner told viewers, “People stop me on a walk to tell me my dog has a really happy face.”

The text overlay reads, “And they’re right.”

The video shows different clips of Sandy constantly smiling while relaxing and taking walks.

What a happy pooch!

You love to see it!

Check out the video.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker shared a photo.

This is the kind of wholesome content you need in your life today!