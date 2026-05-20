May 20, 2026 at 4:49 am

Smuggling the Mouse: How Two Parents Bypassed Disney Admission Fees and Landed in Hot Water with Park Security

by Matthew Gilligan

family at disney land

TikTok/@sincitybornandraised

Disneyland, located in Anaheim, California, is one of the top tourist destinations in the United States.

Families flock there each and every day to enjoy the wonders of all things Disney-related.

But, the fact is, things are tough out there for a lot of people and folks are trying to save money any way they can.

A TikTokker captured something on camera at Disneyland that turned into a viral moment.

family at disney land

TikTok/@sincitybornandraised

The video shows a couple with a stroller waiting in line.

It looked like any other ordinary day at America’s most iconic them park.

But if you look closely enough, you might notice something unusual…

family at disney land

TikTok/@sincitybornandraised

In fact, a kid was hidden in the stroller!

And the person who posted the video thinks they know what was going on here.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Disney so expensive they smuggling kids in.”

Considering today’s prices, can you blame these folks for doing this?

Be honest…

family at disney land

TikTok/@sincitybornandraised

Check out the video.

@sincitybornandraised

#disneyland #vacation

♬ Vacation – Dirty Heads

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store worker who is absolutely exhausted by having to thwart theft attempts until after closing.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 05 13 at 4.36.58 PM Smuggling the Mouse: How Two Parents Bypassed Disney Admission Fees and Landed in Hot Water with Park Security

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 05 13 at 4.37.16 PM Smuggling the Mouse: How Two Parents Bypassed Disney Admission Fees and Landed in Hot Water with Park Security

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 05 13 at 4.37.32 PM Smuggling the Mouse: How Two Parents Bypassed Disney Admission Fees and Landed in Hot Water with Park Security

You gotta do what you gotta do when times are tough…

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama
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