Smuggling the Mouse: How Two Parents Bypassed Disney Admission Fees and Landed in Hot Water with Park Security

Disneyland, located in Anaheim, California, is one of the top tourist destinations in the United States.

Families flock there each and every day to enjoy the wonders of all things Disney-related.

But, the fact is, things are tough out there for a lot of people and folks are trying to save money any way they can.

A TikTokker captured something on camera at Disneyland that turned into a viral moment.

The video shows a couple with a stroller waiting in line.

It looked like any other ordinary day at America’s most iconic them park.

But if you look closely enough, you might notice something unusual…

In fact, a kid was hidden in the stroller!

And the person who posted the video thinks they know what was going on here.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Disney so expensive they smuggling kids in.”

Considering today’s prices, can you blame these folks for doing this?

Be honest…

Check out the video.

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Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

You gotta do what you gotta do when times are tough…