Pokémon Card Theft Leads to Police Call After Parents Refuse to Act

Kids can be cruel, but when that happens, the teachers or parents should step in and ensure a proper punishment is made.

What would you do if some older kids stole a bunch of valuable Pokémon cards from your child, and even after asking their parents and teachers to get the cards back, they refused and told you to call the cops if you were upset about it?

That is what happened to the parents in this story, so they did just that and called the police.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

A Pokémon burglar? I guess I’ll take your parents advise This happened five years ago, is not really my story but a friend’s.

I was playing videogames at a friend’s house when his mother called him and asked him to pick up his little brother from school. But when we arrived, we found him crying with despair. Last week it was his birthday and my friend had given him his complete collection of Pokémon cards, he was so happy that he had taken them to school to show them to his friends but one of last year boys had stolen them.

No matter what they were, the teacher should take this type of bullying seriously.

The teachers did nothing because “they were just some cards” and also the boy had hidden them somewhere and only took them out at the end of the day to make fun of my friend’s brother. We bought him an ice cream and then my friend demanded a meeting with the boy’s teachers and parents, but the response from the school was completely useless, they only gave him the parent’s phone number to call them.

My friend called this boy’s parents but they just said it was just silly teenagers stuff (my friend’s brother was just a kid and this boy must be about 17), they defended their son and then they told my friend to “back off.” And what if he did not like that “you can call the police then, let’s see if they care about some dumb cards.”

Those cards can be incredibly valuable.

So that was just what he did, is a criminal offense to stole anything over a certain price and My friend’s old collection of Pokémon cards was huge and valued above that price only with the amount of cards, if the rare cards price was taken it would be even more expensive. After a while my friend told me how everything turned out.

Wow, I’m surprised the police actually searched them.

He arrived with the police at the house of these people. They tried to deny the theft but the police found the cards. Then they tried to say that the cards were their son’s property but the birthday videos were evidence of the lie and proved who was the true owner of the cards. The boy didn’t went to jail but his parents had to pay a fine and the school was sued for negligence.

Wow, this turned into a very serious thing. The kid (and his parents) should have just returned the cards.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about this story.

This commenter is still upset that something similar happened in his youth.

Exactly, you can’t judge somethings value like this.

This person is glad the school got sued.

Wow, that collection would be worth many thousands of dollars. Or more.

The school should always take action on this type of thing.

The police must have understood the severity of this theft.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.