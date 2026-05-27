Student Leaving Private School for Public Education Faces Relentless Harassment From a Former Friend Desperate to Force Her Back

Switching schools is a big decision and one that really should not be taken lightly.

What would you do if you changed from a private school to a public one, but your friend was upset that you made the switch? That is what happened to the young lady in this story, and she doesn’t want to change back.

Unfortunately, her friend wouldn’t let it go and she keeps escalating her efforts to get her to change back to the point that it is harassment. The young lady isn’t sure if she was wrong for changing in the first place, but she is much happier in her current school.

Check out the disturbing details below and see how you think she should handle it.

AITA for not going to private school just to satisfy my friend? I, 15 year old female have been a private school student for years.

Why is she changing schools so often?

I switched to public school in the middle of sixth grade then went to another private school for seventh and half of eighth grade. I transferred back to public school in the middle of eighth grade.

How is this her friend’s business at all? Other than that she likes having her around, of course.

When my friend found out about it, she would not stop harassing me. She kept forcing me to go back to private school. It wasn’t until freshman year of high school when things got worse. Everyday, she would taunt me about going to public school and again tried forcing me to go to private school.

This friendship seems unhealthy. Maybe she should limit contact with her.

I made it very clear public school was better for me but she wasn’t having it. She then started acting very toxic towards me and purposely leaving me out of things. She also implied I was fat, poor, lazy, and ugly meanwhile she was the complete opposite. Skinny, rich, pretty, and active. I was not any of what she said.

Her friend is kind of awful.

I’m now in my sophomore year of high school and she still taunts me about my choice. She said public school kids are rude and undisciplined while private school kids are better behaved. She won’t give up the idea of trying to change my mind and transfer to private school. I refused and stated that I was going to stay in public school and she can’t tell me what to do because it’s not her life.

There is something seriously wrong with her friend.

She hasn’t been taking the hints and also said I wasn’t a Christian anymore and god hates me now and will not allow me in church because I’m not a private school student. She did say I look better wearing uniforms as opposed to regular clothes and that she looks better in uniforms then I do.

I really can’t think of any reason to remain friends with this person.

She said wearing regular clothes is bad enough and that I look ugly in them. She stated that wearing play clothes is for poor people and uniforms are for rich people. So am I wrong for refusing to transfer to private school just to please her? AITA?

At first it seemed that her friend was just being immature, but had good intentions. She just wanted her to come back to school with her. After reading the whole story, however, the friend seems absolutely awful. This girl is smart for staying well away from her.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who was totally humiliated when he learned the real reason his friends had ditched him.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Why is she even calling her a friend?

I agree with this commenter completely.

This commenter says not to switch schools.

Don’t try to be friends with a bully.

This person says to cut the friend out of her life.

This girl isn’t a friend, she is a bully. There is no reason that anyone should treat a friend like this, and I certainly can’t blame her for not wanting to switch schools again. If anything, she should cut that person out of her life completely.

This is a hard age because conflict and confrontation can be difficult, but this is definitely not healthy. I hope she stays at her current school and thrives.