Student Turning Down Younger Classmate Sparks Major Campus Drama After Being Spotted Dating a Different Girl Weeks Later
Sometimes, good intentions can still create messy misunderstandings.
In this story, a university student turned down a younger classmate who asked him out, saying he had a rule against dating people from school.
In reality, however, he was only concerned about her age and maturity, and didn’t want to hurt her feelings.
Things became awkward when she found out he was dating someone else from the same university.
Check out the full details below.
Rejected a girl in my class AITAH
I am 26M, and she is 19F.
A girl in my university class expressed her interest in me.
She is part of my small classmate group where we all sit together.
This man brought his classmate to the store where he was working.
As a background, I work in retail.
She wanted to know where a certain item was in my store.
I told her I was not working that day. I said I would be happy to show her after class.
I took her to the store. It is just a few minutes walk from the university.
After that, she told me she wanted to join me for coffee or something.
She said she thought I was kind of cool.
She asked him out, and he refused, saying he doesn’t date anyone from school.
I asked if she meant a date. She said, “Kinda, I guess.”
I told her that I had a rule and that was not to date anyone from work or school.
So that if things did not work out, there was no risk of drama. It would not get in the way of class or work.
This is not entirely true, however. My biggest reason was that she is a little too young.
She seems a little immature and lacks a lot of life experience compared to me.
But I did not want to hurt her feelings.
She got upset when she saw him on a date with another woman in the university.
The issue now is that I got seen on a date with another girl in my class.
She is from a different group. We do not even sit on the same side of the lecture room.
Her friend saw me. Now, she seems quite upset with me.
She still talks to me, but I sense I hurt her feelings.
I feel like I was a bad person for not telling her the exact truth.
He couldn’t sleep because it kept bothering him.
My rule is not to date anyone from work. It is not necessarily about school.
But I kind of lied to avoid pointing out that I found her immature.
Sorry if this does not make sense. I had my sleeping meds. I am a little zonked.Never Miss a Story
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But this is bothering me enough to keep me awake. Thank you.
Telling the truth is always better than making excuses.
Her reaction was understandable because she felt betrayed.
Maybe it’s not too late for him to confess and be honest with her.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a student who was accused to using too many sources, so he decided the next time to use none at all.
What do you think? Let’s see how others reacted to this story.
This user shares their personal thought.
Here’s an honest opinion.
Another one chimes in.
This one agrees that the girl is too young.
Finally, here’s a valid point from this person.
Honesty is awkward, but mixed signals are worse.
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