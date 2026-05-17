Nothing says “financial literacy” quite like opening your bank account and watching your savings evaporate overnight.

At first, one teen thought it was a glitch, or maybe fraud. Turns out the mysterious withdrawals were coming from a source much closer to home.

And apparently, she was supposed to just…not be upset about it? Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for getting mad at my mom for “stealing” my money So I (15f) have noticed recently that my money in both my savings and spending bank account has been going missing these past couple of weeks.(For example i put 50 dollars in my spending account and then the next day its at 10). I started to get worried that someone was stealing my money so I went to my dad so he can see what’s wrong. We found out that it was actually my mom (47f) who has been taking my money.

Maybe it was a mixup?

And assuming it was an accident cause she usually gets money from my dad’s account. I went to ask her abt it. She then proceeded to drop the bombshell that she knew and admitted to taking my money for a month and a half. I got mad cause one I’ve been saving for a ps5, which she knew btw, and cause she didn’t ask before taking my money and didn’t even tell me abt it.

OP called it like it was.

I accused her of stealing my money. And she then got mad at me for being mad cause she was “didn’t steal money” and was “gonna give me the money back”and that i should’ve just asked her abt my account problems. I told her that she should’ve asked me because its my money and then left. She’s been quiet to me since then and maybe i was a bit harsh. But i am still mad cause i had like over 200 dollars in my account and now its at like 10.

Reddit overwhelmingly sided with NTA, with many pointing out that taking money from someone’s account without permission is wrong.

This person says this IS stealing.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who is ready to file for divorce after she found out her husband drained their savings to buy an old car.

This person has advice on what to do next.

And this person says to get away upon turning 18…it’s only going to get worse.

Calling it “borrowing” gets a lot less convincing when the account owner has no idea it’s happening.