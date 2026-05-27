Teenager Devastated After Selfish Dad Empties Medical Savings Fund to Buy Truck Paint and Gamble it All Away

Having an undiagnosed medical condition can be stressful and scary. Real treatment can’t begin until you have an accurate diagnosis.

Imagine having a doctor’s appointment scheduled to try to get your undetermined autoimmune disease diagnosed, but it’s a long drive from home, meaning you’ll be gone all day. Would you be upset if your dad spent all the money he had saved up for the trip on selfish things, or would it not really bother you as long as another family member could cover the expenses?

In this story, one teenager is in this situation, and they’re pretty upset at their dad. Are they overreacting? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AIO: Dad spent appointment money on truck paint. I’m not gonna specify my age, but I’m a teen who lives at home So I have an undetermined[?] autoimmune disease [they ran an ANA test and it was positive], so they referred me to their specialist to figure out which one it is, and we made an appointment. Well, months in advance, my dad saved up like 200 or 300+ dollars for this trip, it’s multiple hours away, so we’ll need a lot of gas [which is expensive where we live]. The extra money was in case there was an unexpected co-pay or fee, but also we wanted to go out to eat because we’d be out all day, so no time to cook when we got home, also it’s gonna be a stressful day, so we thought it’d be nice.

But everything has changed.

Basically the other day, he spent ALL the money except for 20 dollars on truck paint and probably online gambling, but now the 20 is gone because he needed gas for work, so there’s ZERO dollars, and also we owe the bank 200. My appointment is in 2 days, and he isnt gonna be paid on time, so now my mom and older sister have to pay for everything. also we aren’t even taking the truck, we’re taking my grandma’s car bc he refuses to drive the truck more than 30 minutes at a time. am I overreacting for not speaking to him and being furious that he spent all the money?

That does sound really frustrating! I’m glad OP has other family members who can pitch in to help.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen who is being called ungrateful because he’s not overjoyed his parents bought him a gift they did not discuss.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person can relate.

A parent weighs in.

This person calls the dad selfish.

Everyone agrees that the dad is awful.

I can’t imagine why the dad would blow the money he saved up right before the trip for the medical appointment. Maybe he turned to online gambling out of stress about his child’s doctor’s appointment. Maybe he’s just selfish and inconsiderate.

Either way, it makes complete sense that this teen is hurt and angry. I would be too. This is a very important appointment, but his dad doesn’t seem to be taking it seriously.

I’m glad he has other family members who can step up to take this teen to the appointment and cover any expenses.