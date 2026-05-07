Teen’s Attempt to Help a Friend’s Online Friend Hits a Wall When Her Brother Says No to Using PayPal

Teenage friendship problems can be more complicated than you think.

In this story, a teenage girl wanted to help her friend support a guy in another country who was struggling financially.

However, since it involved using her brother’s PayPal account, she was not able to offer a viable solution.

Check out the full details below.

AITA for not being able to help pay my friends other friends wifi when i have the recourses to do so? My (16F) friend (17F) met a guy about a month ago. They became close friends. It is all online, and we cannot physically reach him since he is in another continent. Everything was fine until he unfortunately became homeless. From what I know, he is managing.

This teenage girl uses her brother’s PayPal account to receive money.

My friend checks up on him daily. His WiFi is about to end. From what I know, he cannot afford it. He is also not in a good mental state. Possibly depression. My brother has a PayPal account since he is an adult. I use it whenever I get paid from clients. I am an artist that does commissions. So it is mostly my money.

Her friend asked her if she could pay for the guy’s wi-fi.

Money is not the issue here. She does not have an account. She also cannot use an adult’s account. So she asked if I could repurchase his WiFi. I have no problem with that. She would pay me back in cash. Money is not the issue. I do not really care about it.

Her brother refused to let them use his PayPal account.

The issue is that it is my brother’s account. I had to ask him. She told me to transfer it discreetly without him knowing. I did not think that was a good idea. He refused because he is paranoid about transferring to someone he does not know. It is also someone in a whole other region. I understand that.

She felt bad for her friend because she couldn’t really help her with it.

I tried with him for some time. In the end, he told me to “eff off.” I feel terrible because my friend seems desperate about it. I can help, but also I cannot. She keeps asking me about it. I have already told her I cannot really help with it.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Here’s a similar thought.

The brother is being smart, says this one.

Short and simple.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

It’s better to be safe than to be… scammed online.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a guy who has been getting screwed by his “friends” after paying for group trips up front.