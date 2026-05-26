Tenant Corners Gross Roommate at Lease Renewal With a Brutal Ultimatum Over Her Equally Disgusting Girlfriend

You never truly know someone until you have lived with them, and that certainly seems to be true in this story.

Three young ladies moved in together, but one of them almost immediately started engaging in very gross behaviors. Shortly after, the gross roommate had her girlfriend move in, and things only got worse.

The other two in the house endured it for months, but when the lease renewal was finally approaching, one of them gave the dirty roommate two options. Either she finds herself a new apartment, or she stops bringing her girlfriend over.

Not surprisingly, she got upset, so now the roommate, after laying down the law, wonders if she was out of line. Take a look at the story below and see if you think she made a mistake.

AITAH for asking my roommate to either move out or stop bringing her girlfriend over? So I (18F) moved into my sister (20F) and her friends (20F) (We’ll called her Kate) apartment early last year.

Getting ready to move can be almost as expensive as moving.

For context, about 2 years ago my parents and sister came to the city from our country town and spent 2 weeks looking for an apartment, so this was already an expensive trip. Kate was already onboard to move in with my sister but did not contribute any money to finding the apartment or moving stuff to the city, just allowed my family to spend money looking for the place and to pay for fuel getting all their stuff there.

You never really know someone until you live with them.

Fast forward to now, I have been living here for over a year (Kate and my sister were on board and happy for me to move into the third room). Immediately, I noticed some questionable habits from Kate. She ‘doesn’t believe in laundry’?? A direct quote from her when I asked about it.

This is gross and very wasteful.

Essentially, she will put her dirty clothes in a pile in her room and let it build up. I’m talking MOUNDS of clothes up to my chest (I’m 5’7). She’ll occasionally do washing of her favourite clothes but otherwise she just buys more clothes. However, the mess is contained to her room and the smell doesn’t escape as long as her door is closed, so I just left it.

This is just crazy.

She also doesn’t do her dishes, saying her Mum used to do them at home? I then said ‘well your mum doesn’t live here’ and she just said my sister had been doing them. I asked my sister about it and she just said she didn’t want to lose a friend over domestic stuff and to just leave it.

Wow, they never leave each other’s side.

However, Kate recently started bringing over her girlfriend ‘Amy’ (21F), which has brought up some new issues. Amy and Kate go EVERYWHERE together. I’m talking kitchen, lounge, bedroom and toilet. I noticed they were literally going into the 1×0.5m space together (Its Australia so the toilet is in a separate room to the bathroom).

Now this is just repulsive.

And last week I heard a very loud plop and then Kate going ‘oh that was a big one!’ and then Amy offered to wipe it for her (Ew!) They also go into the shower together and leave the door open while they do so.

They aren’t just gross, they are inconsiderate.

I usually just try to stay in my room while they’re in there but I have said numerous times that I would appreciate them shutting the door because I don’t want to see them doing any funky stuff and also I feel like its just basic respect. Needless to say, my requests were unheard and my sister said she would prefer not having Kate there but doesn’t want to cause drama so its up to me what I want to do.

I certainly don’t blame her, but she needs her sister to be on board.

So I sat Kate down yesterday and mentioned that with the upcoming lease renewal, either she needed to move out or Amy needed to stop coming over because I wasn’t going to deal with another year of her not respecting the space and/or listening to my requests. Should I have kept trying to bring it up in the new lease period? Not sure, as I know she let me move in and my sister just put up with it, but this just feels disrespectful as a roommate? AITA?

There is definitely nothing wrong with wanting this gross woman out of the apartment, but it isn’t her choice alone. If she moves out, it will undoubtedly impact the finances of everyone, so she should have talked it over with her sister first.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is caught in the middle of family drama after cleaning out her hoarder father’s home.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This woman might end up having to be the one to move out, unfortunately.

Kate really needs to find her own place.

Yup, Kate isn’t going to stop having her girlfriend over once the lease is signed.

I agree with this commenter. She should not have an option to stay.

This person says that it is time for Kate to leave, and it is ok to lose friends as you grow up.

It is almost hard to believe that anyone could live like this, but some people are disgusting. There is no way that this woman can continue to live with the dirty roommate.

The only problem is that it wasn’t really her place to tell her that she has to leave, since the sister was the last one to move in. She should have talked to her sister about it first and then approached their friend together.

Also, there was no reason to give her the option to remain in the apartment. Even without the girlfriend, she is awful and not someone you want to live with.