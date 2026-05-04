The 7:05 Standoff: Why This Woman Refused to Pay Full Price After the Waiter Arrived Late

When a restaurant has a happy hour deal it can be a great way to save some money while enjoying good drinks.

What would you do if you arrived well before the deal ended, but the waiter didn’t come help you until after the cutoff time?

That is what happened to the group in this story, so this person complained to the manager to get the proper price, but her friend said that was embarrassing and she won’t go out for drinks with her again.

AITA for asking to speak to a manager? My friend told me about this place that had great margaritas and that happy hour was until 7.

Perfect timing.

This was great because I get off work at 6 and was a 15 minute drive to said restaurant. I decided to go and meet up with said friend. I arrived at 6:30 due to traffic but we still had a half hour. When we sat down, I double checked with the host that it’d be okay and was told of course, there was still a half hour left.

Why did it take so long to get waited upon?

Well…we weren’t seen by a waiter for over 30 minutes. The place wasn’t terribly busy in terms of customers there, but I could tell they were understaffed and a lot of UberEats drivers kept coming to the pick up window. So, we were patient. I figured even if we didn’t get our order in by 7, since we had been there for 30 minutes, it’d count.

They would have ordered in plenty of time if it weren’t for the slow service.

Waitress finally comes by and takes our order. I double checked that it was happy hour price and she said “No, sorry, that ends at 7.” It was 7:05. Normally I wouldn’t make a thing of it, but we had been sitting there for 35 minutes. I explained that and she just sort of…shrugged.

Honestly, this is pretty reasonable.

So, I asked to talk to a manager. I expressed that I wasn’t upset with the waitress and understood they were understaffed, but that we had gotten there in time for happy hour and because of their service, we couldn’t put our order in on time. He apologized and ended up reducing the price on the drinks even more, which I didn’t want and even tried to say it was okay. I just wanted to pay happy hour prices.

Some people hate this type of conflict.

Well, my friend is humiliated. Says I made a big deal over nothing. She now says she’ll never go out to eat with me again, which shocked me. AITA?

No, that seems like a reasonable request and that her friend is completely overreacting, though I do get that some people are embarrassed about any type of conflict like this.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

I’m sure they were respectful and tipped well.

This commenter would have complained too.

This person thinks the friend is too dramatic.

Taking the order only takes a moment.

This commenter says she was justified.

She did the right thing by asking the manager for the proper price.

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