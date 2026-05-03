“He Let Me Do It”: Why a Woman is Suing for a Refund After Her Storage Manager Changed the Rules on Her “Private Retreat”

Some people will stand their ground, even when they’re in the wrong.

So, what would you do if you had an issue with a storage facility and asked for a refund, but they refused? Would you just let it go? Or would you go over that person’s head and continue asking for a refund, even if you were in the wrong?

In the following story, one customer finds herself in this predicament and keeps trying. Here’s what happened.

AITA for reporting the storage unit manager to corporate? I signed up for a storage unit a few months ago. I was using the unit as a sort of hangout spot on my long commute home from work, to kill time until traffic died down. I had outfitted it with a cordless light, fan, chair, rug, table, etc. I really hate sitting in traffic So, naturally, I was visiting the unit almost every day at different times.

Then, she started noticing something odd.

After a month or so, I noticed that the hallway door would open, the light would turn on, and the person would walk out after about 30 seconds. One day, the lady on the golf cart basically followed me inside, and I slammed the door shut, so she couldn’t see that I had a sort of living quarters set up. She told me, “Don’t worry, I’m not being nosy, I’m just sanitizing as required for Covid.” Since that day when she assured me she wasn’t being nosey, almost every single day I would hear the hallway door open, the light come on, and someone would stand there for 20-30 seconds, then walk out.

The woman approached her on the next visit.

Today, after not visiting the unit for about a week, within 5-10 minutes of my arrival, the person working there came into the hallway and knocked on my unit door. I opened it halfway and asked what they wanted. She said that her manager was here the other day when I was inside, and that “due to safety reasons, the door has to be open at least halfway when you are in the unit.” This really irritated me, but I wasn’t sure if it was in the contract I’d signed, so I told her, “No problem.”

Angry, she went and spoke to the manager.

After thinking about it for a few minutes, I became more and more angry. I ended up loading everything into my truck immediately and moved to another storage facility. I came back and went into the office, then told her I wanted to cancel my account, and that I had paid early for this month, and my month hasn’t started. She said, point-blank, “We don’t do refunds.”

Now, she’s not sure if she went overboard.

So I got upset and took her name, then emailed the corporate office to complain about her and request a refund. Was that over the line? Did I just go full Karen? I know I was using the unit for something more than what storage units are meant for, but I feel like she should have at least refunded my unused month. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see why she’s upset, but that’s definitely not how they’re designed to be used.

Let’s see whose side the readers over at Reddit are on.

This reader doesn’t think she can refund it.

According to this comment, people can get in trouble for this.

For this person, there are no winners.

Great questions.

She should’ve known better, so it’s best to just let this one go.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who is telling his dad “no” for asking to stay in his tiny apartment.