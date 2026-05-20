The Arendelle Inversion: How a Highly Anticipated Robotic Olaf’s Public Debut Ended in a Viral Backwards Face-Plant

Kids and parents alike flock to Disney theme parks to see their favorite characters in living color!

And if something goes wrong, it could potentially be traumatic.

A viral TikTok video showed what happened when an animatronic version of Olaf from the movie Frozen had a bit of a mishap at Disneyland Paris.

The video’s text overlay reads, “You waited 30 minutes to see Olaf and then this happens…”

The Olaf character moved around…

And then suddenly fell onto its back!

Disney workers rushed in and put Olaf’s nose back on.

Then, they set him back up to a standing position.

The workers finally picked poor Olaf up and took him away.

The video’s caption reads, “Olaf just melted…literally. We didn’t expect THIS to happen at Disneyland Paris. Someone get this snowman an ice bath ASAP.”

Check out the video.

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Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

That robot needs some repairs ASAP!